William Byron signs contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports through 2029

Two-time Daytona 500 winner William Byron has signed a four-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him with the organization through the 2029 season, the team announced Friday morning.

“We’ve built something special with the No. 24 team,” said Byron in a statement from the team. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue working with amazing people at Hendrick Motorsports who believe in me, especially Mr. and Mrs. Hendrick. We’ve accomplished some great things that we’re really proud of, but we have even bigger goals ahead. I’m excited to go after them with this team and this organization.”

Byron’s current contract will end after this season. His extension takes him deeper into the future with the team than any of its other drivers.

Kyle Larson’s contract goes through the 2026 season. Alex Bowman’s contract is through the 2026 season. Chase Elliott is signed through the 2027 season.

The 27-year-old Byron is in his eighth full-time Cup season. He has 14 career Cup victories, including the past two Daytona 500s. He has made the championship race the past two years. Byron enters Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 second in the points.

Byron first signed with Hendrick Motorsports in 2016 at age 18. He was the Cup rookie of the year in 2018.

“William is the real deal,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement from the team. “What makes him so special is that he combines natural ability with an unrivaled work ethic.

“You see it in the great ones – the drivers who could get by on talent alone but choose to outwork everyone anyway. That’s William. On top of it all, he’s a person of high character and embraces his role as a leader. We’re proud to have him in our lineup and look forward to many more wins together.”

Byron will do double-duty this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, competing in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race before driving in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

