 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
Caitlin Clark still has no timetable for return following further medical evaluation
Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s match up
Sophie Cunningham
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham fined $500 for a TikTok post criticizing referees

Top Clips

nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
Caitlin Clark still has no timetable for return following further medical evaluation
Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s match up
Sophie Cunningham
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham fined $500 for a TikTok post criticizing referees

Top Clips

nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1

July 24, 2025 02:18 PM
Watch highlights from first-round action of the ISPS Handa Senior Open from the Old Course at Sunningdale Golf Club in Berkshire, England.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_penskev3_250721.jpg
01:17
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship
rory_site.jpg
05:07
Rory: Got all I wanted this week except claret jug
rahm_site.jpg
03:19
Pros: Scheffler ‘doing what everybody wants to do’
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250720.jpg
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 4
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250720.jpg
07:45
Scheffler joins Live From: The keys to major No. 4
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250720.jpg
06:07
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250720.jpg
20:34
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
nbc_golf_theopenrd4late_250720.jpg
19:57
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Final Round
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250720.jpg
05:54
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
04:23
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_golf_dechambeau18_250720.jpg
41
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64
nbc_golf_dechambeauintv_250720.jpg
01:20
DeChambeau: Open turnaround inspired by my family
nbc_golf_theopenearlyfinalrdhl_250720.jpg
08:23
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Final Round
nbc_golf_theopenloweryintvv2_250720.jpg
04:04
Lowry reflects on emotional 2025 Open Championship
nbc_golf_lowerybirdie6_250720.jpg
01:10
Lowry delivers on epic 183-yard birdie on No. 4
scottiegreatestever.jpg
01:28
Scheffler increases lead at The Open Championship
nbc_golf_rorysegmentv2_250719.jpg
12:05
HLs: McIlroy rides crowd to 66 on Open moving day
nbc_golf_scottiesegmentv2_250719.jpg
08:07
Scottie showing his course management is peerless
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250719.jpg
05:46
Wagner whiffs Scheffler chip, overshoots green
nbc_golf_haotongliintv_250719.jpg
02:07
Excited for final pairing, Li focused on his game
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250719.jpg
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250719.jpg
01:18
Even-keeled Scheffler happy with Round 3 par saves
nbc_golf_theopenrd3late_250719.jpg
18:54
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Round 3
nbc_golf_roryintv_250719.jpg
02:19
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’
nbc_golf_roryeagle_250719.jpg
01:22
Rory’s 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy
nbc_golf_roryball_250719.jpg
01:21
Rory’s shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!
nbc_golf_hattonholeout_250719.jpg
01:37
Hatton holes out to vault up The Open leaderboard
nbc_golf_dechambeaurd3comp_250719.jpg
04:33
HLs: Bryson posts another strong Open round in 68
fitzy_chip_site.jpg
40
Fitzpatrick chips in again for the co-lead
nbc_golf_theopenearlyrd3hl_250719.jpg
07:37
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Round 3

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
nbc_pftpm_nflcouncil_250724.jpg
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
nbc_roto_felixbautista_250724.jpg
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
nbc_roto_bradley_250724.jpg
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
nbc_roto_shaw_250724.jpg
01:17
Cubs’ Shaw has ‘caught fire’ since ASB
nbc_dls_jerryjonesdiscussion_250724.jpg
02:05
Is winning or showmanship more important to Jones?
nbc_dls_lloydhowelldiscussion_250724.jpg
08:46
Van Natta Jr.: NFLPA chaos ‘will get worse’
t_law_mpx.jpg
02:03
Jags’ Lawrence ‘in the mix’ for 5,000-yard season
nbx_cyc_ben_oconnor_intrv_250724.jpg
02:40
O’Connor ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of Stage 18 win
nbc_cyc_pogacar_intrv_250724v.jpg
01:39
Pogačar reflects on brutal Tour de France Stage 18
Finish_18_raw.jpg
08:29
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18 finish
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterviewv2_250724.jpg
05:38
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250724.jpg
10:59
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
nbc_roto_acesfever_250724.jpg
01:27
Bet under in potential Aces-Fever ‘slugfest’
nbc_roto_wnbachampion_250724.jpg
02:14
Liberty and Lynx best value for WNBA Futures
nbc_roto_texansfutures_250724.jpg
01:34
‘Fairly priced’ Texans’ success hinges on offense
nbc_ew_wrexhamrisev2_250724.jpg
02:40
Ever Wonder: Can Wrexham reach the Premier League?
nbc_dps_nicksabandiscussion_250724.jpg
07:22
Would Saban returning to NFL coaching make sense?
nbc_dps_tennesseetitansqbdiscussion_250724.jpg
04:25
What should expectations for Ward be with Titans?
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
06:16
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1
nbc_cyc_first_crash_stage18_250724.jpg
43
Mühlberger crashes during Tour de France Stage 18
nbc_cyc_stage18stage1sprint_250724.jpg
33
Milan gets 20 points, easy intermediate sprint win
grinerreturnwnbahighlights.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Griner scores 17 against former team
nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
06:32
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
07:21
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
06:53
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points