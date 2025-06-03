 Skip navigation
Bryce Harper returns to Phillies’ lineup after missing five games with bruised right elbow

  
Published June 3, 2025 04:24 PM

TORONTO — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will return to the starting lineup Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays after he missed the last five games with a bruised right elbow.

Harper will play first base and hit third in his first game since he was hit by a 95 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider during the first inning of a game last week.

The Phillies went 1-4 without Harper and fell out of first place in the NL East.

Harper’s elbow, which underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2022 World Series, remains a sensitive area. In light of the injury, Harper plans to wear a protective guard on his right elbow upon his return.

Harper is hitting .267 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 54 games this season. Alec Bohm had shifted from third base to first base to replace Harper. Edmundo Sosa had taken over at third.

Bohm will be back at third base Tuesday against the Blue Jays.