Lee's 3 under KPMG Women's Round 3 'remarkable'
Golf Central reacts to the impressive 3-under 69 that Minjee Lee posted despite brutal winds in Round 3 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship before catching up with the 54-hole leader.
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the PGA Tour Champions' third major, the Kaulig Companies Championship, at Firestone South.
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
Lexi Thompson reflects on bouncing back from a first-hole triple bogey to go even-par the rest of the way in windy conditions, before looking ahead to Sunday's final round.
Fleetwood showing full game as he seeks first win
Golf Central explains how Tommy Fleetwood showed off his complete game in Round 3 of the Travelers Championship, before hearing from the 54-hole leader seeking his first PGA Tour win.
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
Wild gusts of wind defined the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Watch the wreckage and hear from the field after an extremely challenging day at PGA Frisco.
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco
Beth Ann Nichols discusses conversations around the course setup at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with the Mel Reid saying the setup is failing to showcase the abilities of the LPGA's best.
Thomas using ‘creativity’ to fuel Travelers rise
Golf Central looks at Justin Thomas' huge second round at the Travelers Championship, where he relied on creativity and shot-making to propel his rise up the leaderboard going into the weekend.
Scheffler enters Travelers Round 3 in good shape
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee review Scottie Scheffler's ups and downs from Round 2 at the Travelers Championship, where the World No. 1 had a "hold your hat" kind of afternoon at TPC River Highlands.
Korda liking position after even-par first round
Nelly Korda says she didn't give herself the best looks in the opening round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, but she likes where she's at. Watch her highlights before she and Golf Central break down her round.
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
Watch highlights from Rory McIlroy's first-round 64 in the Travelers Championship before he breaks down what went well for him on Thursday.
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1
Scottie Scheffler didn't have his best in the U.S. Open, but the typical version of the world No. 1 was back at the Travelers Championship. Watch his Round 1 highlights and interview before Brandel Chamblee analyzes.