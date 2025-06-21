Back in Travelers contention, Keegan Bradley’s odds of being Ryder Cup playing captain shrink

Keegan Bradley was uncomfortable on every shot he hit Friday at the Travelers Championship.

A day later?

“Just one of those days when everything feels great,” Bradley said Saturday after a third-round, 7-under 63 at TPC River Highlands. “I hit the ball good, putted great, felt comfortable all day, which is rare.”

Bradley gained nearly a stroke in all four facets, including over a shot and a half around the greens. He carded seven birdies and no bogeys to climb into a tie for second with Russell Henley at 13 under, three shots off the lead held by Tommy Fleetwood.

A comeback victory for Bradley on Sunday would mark his second in three year at the Travelers, but it would also shoot him up the U.S. Ryder Cup standings. Bradley, who will captain the American team at Bethpage later this year, entered this week ranked No. 17 in U.S. points. He has missed just one cut this year, at the Masters, and has four top-10s, including recently at the PGA Championship and Memorial Tournament. He tied for 33rd at last week’s U.S. Open.

Bradley has already said he wouldn’t pick himself and would have to qualify automatically for the 12-man U.S. team. Arnold Palmer was the Ryder Cup’s last playing captain, doing so in 1963 at East Lake. Palmer went 4-2 to lead the Americans to a 23-9 victory.

Entering another Sunday in contention at the Travelers, this time as Ryder Cup captain, the Vermont native called the moment “pretty strange.”

“I sort of have come to this epiphany sort of that no one has ever experienced what I’m going through right now,” Bradley said. “Arnold Palmer did … but for the most part, captains are done playing or at the end of their career or playing the Champions Tour. So, it’s pretty cool, I’m experiencing something that not a lot of people have.”

The fans around TPC River Highlands have not let Bradley forget it, either.

“I try so hard to not think about playing, but they remind me every hole,” Bradley added. “Tomorrow’s the year anniversary of getting the call for the Ryder Cup, so pretty crazy that we’re a year out, but special day tomorrow, could be even better.”