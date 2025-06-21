Lefty Shota Imanaga will rejoin the Cubs next week in St. Louis

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
Lexi Thompson has top, shank to start windy third round at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with triple bogey
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces
Ogwumike has 25 points and 12 rebounds, Diggins scores 24 to help Storm beat Aces 90-83
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens
Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Eric Robinson for 4 years after his most productive NHL season

Top Clips

nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
nbc_golf_kpmgdiscussion_250621.jpg
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
Lexi Thompson has top, shank to start windy third round at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with triple bogey
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces
Ogwumike has 25 points and 12 rebounds, Diggins scores 24 to help Storm beat Aces 90-83
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens
Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Eric Robinson for 4 years after his most productive NHL season

Top Clips

nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
nbc_golf_kpmgdiscussion_250621.jpg
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Lefty Shota Imanaga will rejoin the Cubs next week in St. Louis

  
Published June 21, 2025 03:08 PM
Yoshida's return could come early with Devers gone
June 19, 2025 03:14 PM
Eric Samulski explains why the Rafael Devers trade could accelerate Masataka Yoshida's return, arguing that he could offer some fantasy value in the middle of the Boston Red Sox's lineup.

CHICAGO — Left-hander Shota Imanaga will rejoin the Chicago Cubs early next week in St. Louis following a sharp Triple-A rehab start on Friday, manager Craig Counsell said Saturday.

Counsell wasn’t sure when Imanaga would be slotted into Chicago’s rotation but said before the Cubs’ game against the Seattle Mariners that the 31-year-old “is gonna make his next start in the big leagues.”

Imanaga, who was 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA as a rookie last season, is coming back from a left hamstring strain. He got hurt covering first base during the sixth inning of a 4-0 loss at Milwaukee on May 4.

Imanaga is 3-2 with a 2.82 ERA in eight starts for the Cubs this season. His return is expected to provide a lift to the NL Central leaders, who entered Saturday 4 1/2 games in front of Milwaukee and St. Louis.

Imanaga tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball for Triple-A Iowa at Nashville on Friday night. He struck out eight and walked two.

“Everything went great,” Counsell said. “Did what we hoped he would do. He’s in a position to be ready. So he’s going to join us in St. Louis and we’ll figure out the next steps.”

Before the transition to Iowa, Imanaga pitched six scoreless innings over two rehab starts in the Arizona Complex League. He had a bullpen session in Arizona last Tuesday.

Imanaga signed a $53 million, four-year contract with Chicago in January 2024. He often dazzled in 29 starts last season, making the NL All-Star team and finishing fourth in balloting for the NL Rookie of the Year.

Also Saturday, the Cubs recalled right-hander Nate Pearson from Iowa and designated lefty Génesis Cabrera for assignment.

Pearson is 3-1 with a 2.22 ERA in 19 appearances since he was optioned to Iowa on April 15.

Cabrera had an 8.68 ERA in nine games with the Cubs. He signed with Chicago on May 29 after being designated for assignment by the Mets.