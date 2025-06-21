 Skip navigation
Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle accused of abuse by wife, MLB investigating

  
Published June 21, 2025 06:40 PM
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Jun 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle (64) throws during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Gary A. Vasquez/Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants said Major League Baseball is looking into allegations of abuse made by the wife of reliever Sean Hjelle.

Caroline Hjelle made a post on TikTok on Friday of her with the couple’s two children with a caption that said: “When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers Day a week after this (video was taken) once I finally found about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I’ve been raising two boys alone.”

The Giants said in a statement Saturday that they are “aware of these serious allegations” and that MLB is handling it.

Manager Bob Melvin said before Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox that Hjelle would be available to pitch.

“Obviously we’re aware of it,” Melvin said. “He told me about it last night. We talked to MLB. At this point, it’s in their jurisdiction right now so I really can’t comment on it further.”

Hjelle took the loss in Friday night’s game against the Red Sox, allowing a tiebreaking homer to Ceddanne Rafaela in the sixth inning.

Hjelle is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in six appearances this season.