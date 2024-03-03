 Skip navigation
Chapman, Giants finalize $54 million, three-year contract

  
Published March 3, 2024 11:06 AM
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays

Aug 12, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman (26) runs to first base against the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants have finalized their contract that guarantees $54 million over three years.

Chapman gets a $2 million signing bonus and a $16 million salary this year under the deal announced Sunday, and his agreement includes a $17 million player option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout. If Chapman exercises that option, he has an $18 million player option for 2026 with a $3 million buyout. The deal includes a $20 million mutual option for 2027 with a $1 million buyout.

As a result, he could earn $20 million for one year, $38 million for two years, $54 million for three years or $73 million for four years.

The 30-year-old won his fourth Gold Glove last year and turned down a $20,325,000 qualifying offer from Toronto. Because Chapman turned down the qualifying offer, the Giants lost their second-round draft pick and gave up $500,000 from their international signing bonus pool. Toronto gets an extra draft selection after the fourth round.