Chris Paddack, Twins finalize 3-year, $12.5 million contract

  
Published January 18, 2023 06:45 PM
San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: Chris Paddack #59 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the top of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 11, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS - Right-hander Chris Paddack and the Minnesota Twins finalized a three-year, $12,525,000 contract, an agreement that allows the pitcher to earn an additional $2.5 million in the deal’s final season.

Paddack, recovering from Tommy John surgery, agreed Friday to a $2.4 million, one-year contract. The new superseding deal calls for salaries of $2.5 million this year, $2,525,000 in 2024 and $7.5 million in 2025.

In 2025, he could earn $500,000 each for 140 and 150 innings, and $750,000 apiece for 160 and 170. He also gets a hotel suite on road trips in 2025.

Paddack, 27, had Tommy John surgery for the second time on May 18, after making just five starts for the Twins following his arrival in a trade with San Diego on April 7. Recovery typically takes at least a year.

Paddack is 21-21 with a 4.20 ERA in 65 starts and one relief appearance for Minnesota and the Padres, striking out 330 and walking 67 in 330 1/3 innings. He will provide rotation depth once he’s back, behind Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober and Tyler Mahle. Maeda is also returning from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season.

Paddack would get $100,000 for World Series MVP or winning a Cy Young Award, $75,000 for second in Cy Young voting, $50,000 for third and $25,000 for fourth through sixth. He would get $50,000 for League Championship Series MVP, and $25,000 for Gold Glove or All-Star election or selection.