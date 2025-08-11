Rays at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 11

It’s Monday, August 11 and the Rays (57-62) are in Sacramento to take on the Athletics (53-67). Ryan Pepiot is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Jeffrey Springs for Oakland.

The Rays were swept by the Mariners in the second leg of their 12-game west coast road trip. Tampa Bay is 2-4 thus far and have the Athletics next, then Giants on deck.

The A’s have won two straight and three of the past four as they are picking up play in the second half. The Athletics started 1-5 over six games, but has since posted a 11-5 record for 12-11 overall.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Athletics

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, NBCSCA

Odds for the Rays at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Rays (-105), Athletics (-115)

Spread: Athletics 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Athletics

Pitching matchup for August 11, 2025: Ryan Pepiot vs. Jeffrey Springs

Rays: Ryan Pepiot, (7-9, 3.77 ERA)

Last outing: 3.18 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Athletics: Jeffrey Springs, (10-7, 3.89 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Rays and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oakland Athletics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Athletics

The Athletics are 11-5 over the last 16 games

Tampa Bay is 0-3 in the last 3 games

The Athletics have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL East teams

Each of the Rays’ last 5 road games with the Athletics have stayed under the Total

The Athletics have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.65 units

