Phillies at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 11

Its Monday, August 11 and the leaders in the National League East, the Philadelphia Phillies (68-49) are in Cincinnati to begin a series against the Reds (62-57).

Taijuan Walker is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Andrew Abbott for Cincinnati.

The Phillies arrive in Arlington after a weekend sweep of the Rangers in Arlington. Zack Wheeler allowed two, first inning runs but that was it. Philly hurlers allowed just five hits after the first frame. Edmundo Sosa went yard to pace the attack as Philadelphia won for the seventh time in nine games this month. They now lead the NL East by a commanding 5.5 games.

The Reds split a four-game set with the Pirates rallying to take the final two games over the weekend. Yesterday, the Big Red Machine was back for at least a day as Cincy cracked 14 hits and scored 14 runs in a 14-8 win. Noelvi Marte and Spencer Steer led the assault driving in four runs apiece.

Lets dive into the series opener and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Reds

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Time: 6:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, FDSNOH

Odds for the Phillies at the Reds

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Phillies (+107), Reds (-127)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Reds

Pitching matchup for August 11, 2025: Taijuan Walker vs. Andrew Abbott

Phillies: Taijuan Walker (4-5, 3.53 ERA)

Last outing: August 5 vs. Baltimore - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-2, 2.34 ERA)

Last outing: August 6 at Cubs - 5.40 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Reds

The Phillies have won 3 straight road games

5 of the Phillies’ last 7 games (71%) have stayed under the Total

The Phillies have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 3.36 units

Taijuan Walker has not struck out more than 4 batters in a game since May 30

has not struck out more than 4 batters in a game since May 30 Nick Castellanos is hitless in his last 3 games (0-13)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Phillies and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

