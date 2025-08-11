Nationals at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 11

It’s Monday, August 11 and the Nationals (47-70) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (58-60). Cade Cavalli is slated to take the mound for Washington against Bailey Falter for Kansas City.

The Royals return home after a nine-game home stand that they finished 4-5. Whereas Washington won two straight to edge San Francisco in a three-game series, but that’s been about all that’s gone right recently. The Nationals lost eight of nine games prior to that for a 3-8 record in the past 11 contests.

Falter will make his second start with the Royals and first at home after a 4.0 inning and 7 earned run road debut in Boston (earned a loss) following his trade from the Pirates. Cavalli makes his second start of the season after 4.1 innings of no run ball versus the Athletics.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Royals

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: MASN, FDSNKC

Odds for the Nationals at the Royals

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Nationals (+125), Royals (-150)

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Royals

Pitching matchup for August 11, 2025: Cade Cavalli vs. Bailey Falter

Nationals: Cade Cavalli, (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Royals: Bailey Falter, (7-6, 3.73 ERA)

Last outing: 15.75 ERA, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Royals

Kansas City is 5-5 in the last 10 games

Washington is 3-8 in the last 11 games

Washington is 5-4 in the last 9 road games

The Royals have won four of their last five home games

The under has cashed in the Nationals’ last four games

The Nationals have won their last two games by margins of two runs and eight runs

