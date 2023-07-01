Skip navigation
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
Bailey Falter
Bailey
Falter
01:21
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets for Thursday, including a pick in the Guardians vs Royals and a Taijuan Walker prop against the Cubs.
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Bailey Falter
PHI
Relief Pitcher
#70
Phillies option Bailey Falter back to Triple-A
Bailey Falter
PHI
Relief Pitcher
#70
Bailey Falter allows six unearned runs in loss
Connor Brogdon
PHI
Relief Pitcher
#75
Connor Brogdon serving as Phillies’ opener Monday
Bailey Falter
PHI
Relief Pitcher
#70
Bailey Falter will pitch behind opener on Monday
Ranger Suarez
PHI
Starting Pitcher
#55
Ranger Suárez (elbow) making ’23 debut Saturday
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Schwarber's 20th homer propels Phillies to 3-2 victory over the A's, series sweep
Andrew McGuinness
,
Andrew McGuinness
,
Phillies ace Nola loses no-hitter in seventh, wins game 8-3 over Tigers
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Short prefers Wheeler over Nola
Nationals blow 6-run lead, rebound to beat Phillies 8-7
David McCracken
,
David McCracken
,
Phillies' Alec Bohm put on injured list with strained hamstring
Keenan Slusher
,
Keenan Slusher
,
