Pirates recall relievers Evan Sisk and Colin Holderman from Triple-A; cut lefty Ryan Borucki

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Rays v Athletics
Rays at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 15
Chicago Cubs v. Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers activate All-Star rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski from injured list
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livbou_salahgoal_250815.jpg
Salah caps Liverpool win with stoppage time goal
nbc_pl_livbou_chiesagoal_250815.jpg
Chiesa’s first PL goal gives Liverpool late lead
nbc_pl_livbou_semenyogoal2_250815.jpg
Semenyo’s second goal brings Bournemouth level

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Rays v Athletics
Rays at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 15
Chicago Cubs v. Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers activate All-Star rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski from injured list
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livbou_salahgoal_250815.jpg
Salah caps Liverpool win with stoppage time goal
nbc_pl_livbou_chiesagoal_250815.jpg
Chiesa’s first PL goal gives Liverpool late lead
nbc_pl_livbou_semenyogoal2_250815.jpg
Semenyo’s second goal brings Bournemouth level

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Pirates recall relievers Evan Sisk and Colin Holderman from Triple-A; cut lefty Ryan Borucki

  
Published August 15, 2025 04:42 PM

CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-hander Colin Holderman from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday before their series opener against the Cubs in Chicago.

In a corresponding move, the Pirates designated lefty Ryan Borucki for assignment. Right-hander Cam Sanders had been optioned to Indianapolis on Wednesday following a 12-5 loss at Milwaukee that extended the last-place Pirates’ slide to five games.

Sisk, a 28-year-old rookie reliever, was acquired from Kansas City at the trade deadline in a deal that sent starter Bailey Falter to the Royals. Sisk appeared in five games with Kansas City in two stints, in April and May, with no decisions in 5 1/3 innings and a 1.69 ERA.

The 29-year-old Holderman last pitched for the Pirates on May 19, and was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 14 relief appearances before being sent to the minors. Over four major league seasons with the Mets and Pirates, Holderman is 8-10 with a 4.12 ERA.

Borucki is 15-12 with 4.36 ERA over eight seasons with Toronto, Seattle and Pittsburgh. He was 1-3 with 5.28 ERA in 35 games and 30 2/3 innings with the Pirates this season.

Borucki allowed three runs in one inning to the surging Brewers in his final appearance, on Tuesday when Milwaukee routed the Pirates 14-0.