Twins at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 11

  
Published August 11, 2025 08:43 AM

Its Monday, August 11 and the Twins (56-61) are in the Bronx to begin a three-game series against the Yankees (62-56).

Zebby Matthews is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Will Warren for New York.

Given up for dead following the trade deadline, the Twins have actually won each of their last two series most recently taking two of three from the Royals in Minneapolis. Yesterday, Luke Keaschall homered in the eleventh inning to walk off a 5-3 win for Minnesota.

The Yankees, meanwhile, could not build on their series win over the Rangers to begin last week as they dropped two of three at home to the Astros over the weekend. Yesterday, they lost 7-1 as Max Fried struggled allowing four runs over five innings. The offense did Fried no favors totaling just three hits against Jason Alexander and three Houston relievers.

Lets dive into this series opener and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Yankees

  • Date: Monday, August 11, 2025
  • Time: 7:05PM EST
  • Site: Yankee Stadium
  • City: Bronx, NY
  • Network/Streaming: MNNT, YES, MLBN

Odds for the Twins at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Monday:

  • Moneyline: Twins (+143), Yankees (-171)
  • Spread: Yankees -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Yankees

  • Pitching matchup for August 11, 2025: Zebby Matthews vs. Will Warren
    • Twins: Zebby Matthews (3-3, 5.17 ERA)
      Last outing: August 5 at Detroit - 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts
    • Yankees: Will Warren (6-5, 4.44 ERA)
      Last outing: August 5 at Texas - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Yankees

  • The Yankees are on a 5-game win streak at home to the Twins
  • The Over is 8-1-1 for the Yankees’ last 5 games at home and the Twins’ last 5 on the road combined
  • The Twins have failed to cover in their last 7 games against the Yankees
  • Zebby Matthews has struck out a minimum of 6 hitters in 3 of his last 4 starts
  • Aaron Judge is 3-15 since returning from the disabled list
  • After hitting .323 in July, Cody Bellinger is hitting just .147 (5-34) in August

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Twins and the Yankees:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

