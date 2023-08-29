 Skip navigation
Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson released by New York Yankees after playing just 33 games this year

Published August 29, 2023 04:41 PM
MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees

Jul 7, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28) react after striking out during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

DETROIT — Third baseman Josh Donaldson’s unproductive two seasons with the New York Yankees ended Tuesday when the former AL MVP was released.

The 37-year-old hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over 165 games in two seasons since he was acquired from Minnesota in March 2022 along with infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela.

Donaldson played in just 33 games this season. The three-time All-Star was on the injured list from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring, then went back on the IL on July 16 with a strained right calf sustained while running out a grounder. He was moved four days later to the 60-day IL.

Donaldson hit .142 with 15 RBIs this year. Ten of his 15 hits were home runs. In his first season with the Yankees, he batted .222 with 15 homers and 62 RBIs.

New York is responsible for the $3,838,710 Donaldson is owed from a $21 million salary in the final guaranteed season of a $92 million, four-year contract he signed with Minnesota. New York also owes a $6 million buyout attached to a $24 million mutual option for 2024.