Orioles at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 2

It’s Wednesday, July 2 and the Orioles (37-48) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (42-44). Tomoyuki Sugano is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Nathan Eovaldi for Texas.

Today Eovaldi makes his second start since being placed on the IL. In his first start back he gave up three earned runs on five hits and in 3.0 innings pitched.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Rangers

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+, MASN, MASN+

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Orioles at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+127), Rangers (-152)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Rangers

Pitching matchup for July 2, 2025: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano, (6-4, 4.06 ERA)

Last outing (Tampa Bay Rays, 6/27): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi, (4-3, 1.87 ERA)

Last outing (Seattle Mariners, 6/27): 3.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries, and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions, and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Rangers

The Rangers have won 13 of their last 20 home games against teams with losing records

In his last 5 starts on the mound the Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has an ERA of 2.43

The Rangers have covered in 3 straight games with Nathan Eovaldi as the opener

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline, and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Orioles and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: