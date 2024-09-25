 Skip navigation
Guardians activate All-Star OF Steven Kwan from injured list, returns to team in time for postseason

  
Published September 25, 2024 04:33 PM
Steven Kwan

Sep 11, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Kamil Krzaczynski/Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan was activated from the 10-day injured list, a nice boost for the AL Central champions with only four games left in the regular season.

Kwan had been sidelined with a back issue that may have contributed to his prolonged hitting slump in the second half.

With Kwan returning, Cleveland optioned outfielder Myles Straw to Triple-A Columbus before wrapping up a two-game series with Cincinnati.

Kwan led the majors with a .352 average at the All-Star break. But the 27-year-old was hitting just .201 in 50 games before being placed on the IL. Kwan was sidelined earlier in the season with hamstring issues.

Straw had been the team’s primary center fielder the past two-plus seasons before he was optioned to the minors at the end of spring training.

The 29-year-old was recalled and got off to a rough start by getting picked off first base as a pinch-runner in his first appearance back.