McCutchen ties Clemente for third on Pirates’ all-time homers list with 240

  
Published June 1, 2025 08:04 PM
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Andrew McCutchen tied Roberto Clemente for third place on the Pittsburgh Pirates’ all-time home run list at 240 with a two-run shot off San Diego’s Randy Vásquez in the third inning on Sunday.

It was the second homer in two games and fifth of the season for the 38-year-old McCutchen, who’s in his 17th big league season and 12th with Pittsburgh over two stints. It gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead.

Clemente hit 240 homers from 1955-1972. He was 38 when he was killed on Dec. 31, 1972, in the crash of a plane he chartered to deliver emergency supplies for the survivors of an earthquake in Nicaragua. He was posthumously elected to the Hall of Fame in 1973.

Willie Stargell tops the Pirates’ list with 475 homers and Ralph Kiner is next with 301.

McCutchen has 324 homers in a career in which he’s also played for Philadelphia, Milwaukee, San Francisco and the New York Yankees.