Cup results, points after Nashville as Ryan Blaney earns playoff spot with first win of 2025
Ryan Blaney qualified for the 2025 Cup Series playoffs with a victory at Nashville Superspeedway, leading a race-high 139 of 300 laps on the 1.333-mile concrete oval.
It’s the 14th victory for the No. 12 Ford driver and his first since 14 races ago at Martinsville Speedway last November.
The Team Penske driver became the ninth driver to win and lock into the 10-race championship run in NASCAR’s premier series.
Blaney captured his first victory at Nashville in his fifth start at the track in Lebanon, Tennessee. Nashville Superspeedway has featured five different winners since joining the Cup schedule in 2021. It’s the 10th track where Blaney has won in Cup.
MORE: Click here for Nashville results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for the penalty report l Click here for race notes
MORE: Click here for Nashville driver points l Click here for owner points
Carson Hocevar finished second, tying a career-best finish from Atlanta Motor Speedway in February. Denny Hamlin finished third in his 700th career Cup start, followed by Joey Logano and William Byron, who increased his lead in the regular-season championship standings to 48 points over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson (eighth, the only driver with top 10s in all five Nashville races).
Finishing order at Nashville Superspeedway:
1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
2. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
3. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
4. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
5. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
6. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
7. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
8. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
9. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
10. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
11. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
12. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
13. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
14. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
15. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
16. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
17. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
18. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
19. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
20. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
21. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
22. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
23. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
24. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
25. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
26. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
27. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
28. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
29. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
30. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
31. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
32. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
33. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
34. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet
35. Chad Finchum, No. 66 Ford
36. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
37. Corey Heim, No. 67 Toyota
38. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
39. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet