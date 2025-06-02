Cup results, points after Nashville as Ryan Blaney earns playoff spot with first win of 2025

Ryan Blaney qualified for the 2025 Cup Series playoffs with a victory at Nashville Superspeedway, leading a race-high 139 of 300 laps on the 1.333-mile concrete oval.

It’s the 14th victory for the No. 12 Ford driver and his first since 14 races ago at Martinsville Speedway last November.

The Team Penske driver became the ninth driver to win and lock into the 10-race championship run in NASCAR’s premier series.

Blaney captured his first victory at Nashville in his fifth start at the track in Lebanon, Tennessee. Nashville Superspeedway has featured five different winners since joining the Cup schedule in 2021. It’s the 10th track where Blaney has won in Cup.

Carson Hocevar finished second, tying a career-best finish from Atlanta Motor Speedway in February. Denny Hamlin finished third in his 700th career Cup start, followed by Joey Logano and William Byron, who increased his lead in the regular-season championship standings to 48 points over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson (eighth, the only driver with top 10s in all five Nashville races).

Finishing order at Nashville Superspeedway:

1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

2. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

3. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

4. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

5. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

6. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

7. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

8. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

9. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

10. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

11. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

12. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

13. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

14. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

15. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

16. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

17. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

18. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

19. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

20. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

21. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

22. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

23. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

24. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

25. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

26. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

27. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

28. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

29. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

30. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

31. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

32. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

33. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

34. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet

35. Chad Finchum, No. 66 Ford

36. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

37. Corey Heim, No. 67 Toyota

38. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

39. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet