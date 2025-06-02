What drivers said at Nashville after Cup race won by Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney — winner: “I never gave up hope, that’s for sure. We’ve had great speed all year, just hasn’t really been the best year for us as far as good fortune. The 12 boys are awesome. They stick with it no matter how it goes, and it was great to finish one out now.”

Carson Hocevar — second: “It just proves how strong this group is to go from the disappointment last week and having a really bad qualifying draw, qualifying really bad, sticking through it and having a shot. Just proud of this group. I think our average with this car is 38th. So it’s a big upgrade. Jeff Dickerson, Spire. I was probably being a lot more vocal on the radio than I needed to be, but you’re just trying so hard and trying to find something that’s just not there. One spot short again. At least hopefully this is a step in the right direction. I haven’t seen the replay (of the Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wreck). I’ve seen a bunch of people do that same sort of move and get shipped, and I think he was the one for me to wreck them. But I felt like that was just a common move with how big of a run I had, but I didn’t see it. I’m sure he’ll want to talk about. I’ll talk about it. We’ll look at the replay. But I have no idea until I see it.”

Denny Hamlin — third: “I was hot. I don’t run a cool shirt or anything like that. That’s three elements other drivers have. Just couldn’t run with the 12 in the super long run. After 40 laps, I could maintain with them, after that, he just pulled away and stretched it on us. Our best strategy at that point was to go long. You either catch a caution, another caution comes, we all were going to stay out because the lap times don’t fall off, and then got fresher tires. We got jumped by (Hocevar). Then the track went through a really weird phase the last 30 laps where everyone had it pinned to the bottom. I think there was not enough cars running the middle, so it threw dust into that middle and top lane that was not an option. That definitely hurt the passing.”

Joey Logano — fourth: “We did the details well. All but the one restart, we lost the lead there, but I don’t think I would have maintained it anyway. That run, (Blaney) was just lights out, which gave him that huge lead. The last run, after the last pit stop, was pretty solid once I got going, just took me 15 or 20 laps to get speed in the Mustang, same as in practice. Good execution. Proud of Team Penske. All our cars got a win now. That’s pretty impressive to have everybody with a win. That shows all the teams are really strong. My guys were great on pit road as well. Proud of Team Penske and everyone at the shop. Just a solid hard-earned top five. Everyone fights hard. Last week at Charlotte, we just missed our setups. We just didn’t hit it right. Understood where that was at the end of the race. It’s just too late. This race, we fired off top five speed the whole race. (Blaney had) the best car. Glad the best car won.”

William Byron — fifth: “I felt like our car potential was probably third, behind (Ryan Blaney) and (Denny Hamlin). We just never really got to restart with clean air. I think if we could have restarted with clean air, maybe we could have held them off, but it just seemed like we had to do too much to our car to keep up with those guys. I thought it was a good effort by this No. 24 Chevrolet team. We tried something a little bit different on that last stop. It ran long and, honestly, it was going to be good, and then we just kind of had a slow sequence. It was a good day overall. Nashville Superspeedway has been kind of a tough place for us the past couple of years. I felt like we had good speed, we just couldn’t quite get the handling.”

Bubba Wallace — sixth: "(The speeding penalty) was frustrating because I knew that we were fast. It was nice to kind of methodically work our way through the field and make passes. I’ll never understand strategy. I thought we were pitting into 12th, and they were like that is fifth and fourth in front of you, and I was like how did that happen? All-in-all, a good night for our Camry.”

Erik Jones — seventh: “A great day. Ran really strong, at times a top-five car. We lost it a little bit in the end but two good weeks, so proud of that, and hopefully more to come at Michigan. I think our mile-and-a-half stuff has been pretty good all year. I feel like it is a matter of we have to put it together. Today was a good day of putting it together. We didn’t have any mistakes. We had good pit stops. It just is cleaning everything up, and continuing to improve on these cars. Like at the end there, that was all we had. Our balance was pretty good, so we still need to get a little faster. We’ve done a great job. We are getting there. We are optimizing the speed. The mile-and-a-halves are our strong suit, so hoping we have more of it in Michigan. That would be a fun one to be up front again.”

Kyle Larson — eighth: “It was a bit wild, I don’t know if the TV was able to catch everything that went on with my day. We just kind of struggled with our balance. And then just had some things happen along the way and found a lot of luck along the way, too. It was unfortunate to not be as fast and have the balance we wanted, but once we gave up on trying to fix it all and just focused on gaining track position, we had some good restarts, settled in and just good to recover to a top 10 but would like to be better here. It was good. Really every year we came to Nashville in Next Gen, it looks a lot like today where we suck and somehow get a top 10. And then on paper, it looks like we’re pretty good here, but we’re not. It’s days like this that show the strength of your team. Happy we were able to keep our heads in it and get away with a top 10.”

Daniel Suarez — 16th: “It was an OK day for this No. 99 Chevrolet team. We fired off a little bit too far off again. The speed got a little bit better, but it took us pretty much a stage and a half to get it where we needed it to be. It was just difficult to pass. It was an average night. We just have to continue to keep working on it.”

Austin Dillon — 29th: “It was a long night for everyone on the No. 3 Chevrolet at Nashville Superspeedway. We missed the setup a little and I struggled with a Chevy that was too loose to race. Additionally, the brakes were chattering for most of the night. We did our best to manage it, but with the handling issues we were facing there was no way to gain track position. We tried to long run the last green-flag pit stop, but that strategy didn’t pan out for us. We ended up going from 21st to 29th. I don’t know what to say except it was miserable. As a team, we need to execute a little better. We all want more, so we’ll keep trying.”

Corey Heim — 37th: "“I’m pretty sure I just kind of cleared myself across the nose of (Brad Keselowski). A little bit too desperate. We were moving forward really quick and I had a lot of confidence in my Camry and thought I could clear him by the time I got to the wall, and just used too much racetrack, so sorry to those guys. It looks like I kind of ruined his day, too, and never want to do that. Just can’t say enough about the speed we had. I think if we didn’t start in 33rd, we could have been battling in the top 10. A lot of positives, just screwed it up on my part. Huge thank you to 23XI, Toyota. Definitely had a lot of fun, and looking forward to doing again.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 39th: “Lap or two before, (Carson Hocevar) tried to dive in there from about 10 car lengths back. That time, I just opened my entry a little bit, he overcharged the corner and just drilled us in the rear bumper. I’d say it’s not out of the norm for him, but I definitely wasn’t expecting that at that point in the race. Bummer for us. Our Camaro wasn’t great, but we were making changes, and I felt like that restart, I was a little better than the run before. We were just burning our right rear tire off throughout the run. Bummed that our day ended like that. I’ll definitely have something to do about it at one point. We’ll go back to the shop and regroup. It’s a busy couple of weeks for our team getting ready for Michigan and Mexico City. Those two races back-to-back, we have to have all four cars ready. We’ll refocus and get ready for next weekend. As soon as these races are over, we focus on what’s next. We’ll try and bounce back strong next weekend and get back rolling.”