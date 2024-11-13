 Skip navigation
Rhett Lashlee
The ACC began the season fighting for respect. The early CFP rankings show it is an uphill battle
Mattias Samuelsson
Sabres defenseman Samuelsson out indefinitely with lower-body injury; Thompson, Luukkonen day to day
Texas Arkansas
Old Texas and Arkansas rivalry renewed as border clash reconnects in SEC

Guardians manager StephenVogt tweaks staff after winning AL Central title; Willis, Alomar Jr. both return

  
Published November 13, 2024 02:50 PM
Stephen Vogt

Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt is introduced before playing against the New York Yankees game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brad Penner/Brad Penner-Imagn Images

CLEVELAND — Guardians manager Stephen Vogt made some tweaks to Cleveland’s coaching staff following his successful first season with the club.

Vogt, a finalist for AL Manager of the Year after leading the Guardians to 92 wins and an AL Central title, promoted Craig Albernaz to associate manager. Albernaz was the club’s bench coach in 2024.

The team also promoted Grant Fink to hitting coach. He’ll replace Chris Valaika, who joined manager Terry Francona’s staff in Cincinnati. Fink was the club’s minor league hitting coordinator the past three seasons.

First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. will be back in 2025 for his 16th season and Carl Willis for his 15th.

In addition, the Guardians promoted Kai Correa to major league field coordinator/director of defense, baserunning and game strategy.