Young players having key roles in Marlins’ surprising improvement

MIAMI — After Eury Pérez struck out his season-high seventh batter on Thursday, the 6-foot-8 Marlins right-hander pumped his fist and looked up at the stands at Miami’s loanDepot Park.

It was another win for the Marlins — their ninth in 10 games — and the first victory of the season for Pérez after returning last month from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him all of 2024.

Pérez allowed just one hit in six shutout innings against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, the longest start of his career and one of the most dominant. At just 22 years and 79 days old, Pérez is the youngest starter in the majors this season to complete at least six scoreless innings while allowing no more than one hit.

“One of the best outings of the year,” Pérez said through an interpreter. “That’s what we’ve been working for. I can see the results. I feel very happy for the outcome. I feel great, healthy, and we will continue to keep working for more outings like that.”

Thursday’s 4-1 win gave the Marlins their fourth straight series victory going back to June 20. During that span, Miami won series at home against the Twins and Braves, as well as on the road against San Francisco and Arizona.

The Marlins also went on an eight-game winning streak for the first time since 2008 during that 12-game stretch. That winning streak was snapped in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to the Twins, but Miami’s 10 wins overall during the frame were the most in the league.

“Very happy with the way we’ve been playing this recent stretch,” manager Clayton McCullough said. “And even going back before the winning streak ... our strike throwing as a whole has trended up, and that’s made a big difference. The at-bat quality, the plan guys are taking into the box, being able to string at-bats together. They’ve continued to get better and better in their belief in that. And finally, the defense that we’ve played as a whole for me has been a lot better, a lot cleaner.”

This season was meant to be a continuation of Miami’s rebuild under President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix, who replaced most pieces from year’s 100-loss team and hired McCullough to lead an overhauled roster of prospects and mostly unknown players.

What was supposed to be a year solely focused on finding which one of Miami’s young additions would be key pieces to build around has brought forth a gritty squad that has far exceeded expectations.

Miami is 39-46 entering a three-game series against Milwaukee, the final series of a six-game homestand. Entering Thursday night, the Marlins have the same record as the Braves for third place in the NL East.

McCullough indicated that the team’s place in the standings isn’t necessarily as important as continuing to string together quality wins.

“Where we are right now, record-wise, who’s in front, behind,” he said, “less concerned with that, and just very pleased and proud of how we’ve played baseball. If we continue to play this brand, this style of clean baseball, then we’re going to continue to win games.”

Miami has gotten key contributions all over its lineup, from outfielder Kyle Stowers and second baseman Xavier Edwards to rookie catcher/designated hitter Agustín Ramírez, who was one of the top prospects acquired when Miami traded star Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the New York Yankees last summer.

Stowers entered Thursday on a nine-game hitting streak and in the middle of his second 10-plus game on-base streak of the season.

Ramírez’s impressive rookie season has included a six-game hitting streak last month and the MLB lead among rookies in extra-base hits (29). The 23-year-old hit a two-run homer in the first inning Thursday, giving him 13 on the season, which also leads all MLB rookies.

“I think since I got here, the team, we were doing things the right way,” Ramírez said through an interpreter. “The coach is doing an excellent job. We were doing a great job as well. It’s just the results were not there. ... But I think what’s going on now is that we were steady with our plan and things are coming up the right way now.”

Ramírez added that there are some aspects of being underdogs that fuel this Marlins team. Miami has the lowest payroll in baseball and has lost 80-plus games in four of the past seven seasons.

“It does feel good that we are working really hard,” he said. “We’re trying our best. And now with these outcomes, we can show everybody the results of that.”