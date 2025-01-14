 Skip navigation
Josh Rojas can earn up to $1M in performance bonuses in addition to $3.5M salary with White Sox

  
Published January 14, 2025 12:54 PM
Josh Rojas

Aug 23, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Josh Rojas (4) is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the San Francisco Giants at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Brashear/Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO — Infielder Josh Rojas can earn up to $1 million in performance bonuses in addition to his $3.5 million salary with the Chicago White Sox.

Rojas can earn $500,000 based on games played, according to the deal announced Jan. 8: $100,000 each for 90 and each additional 10 through 130.

He also can make $500,000 for plate appearances: $100,000 for 300 and each additional 50 through 500. Rojas would get a $150,000 assignment bonus each time he’s traded.

Rojas hit .225 with eight homers, 31 RBIs and 10 steals in 143 games with Seattle last season. He became a free agent in November when Seattle failed to offer a 2025 contract. The 30-year-old has a .247 average with 34 homers and 189 RBIs over six seasons with Arizona (2019-23) and Seattle (2023-24).

He also would earn $100,000 for MVP, $90,000 for finishing second in the voting, $80,000 for third, $70,000 for fourth and $60,000 for fifth. He would get $100,000 for World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP, $50,000 for winning a Gold Glove or making The Sporting News All-Star team, $25,000 for election to the All-Star team and $15,000 for selection.