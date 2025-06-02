Brewers at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 2

It’s Monday, June 2, and the Brewers (32-28) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (29-31). Aaron Civale is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Brady Singer for Cincinnati.

The Brewers have been on a roll. They are coming off a series sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies and have won seven games in a row. Despite their hot streak, they are still 5.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs.

The Reds, who are three games behind the Brewers in the NL East, need to get some momentum going. They have won just four of their last 10 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Reds

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Odds for the Brewers at the Reds

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Brewers (+102), Reds (-122)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Reds

Pitching matchup for June 2, 2025: Aaron Civale vs. Brady Singer

Brewers: Aaron Civale, (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Last outing (Boston Red Sox, 5/27): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Reds: Brady Singer, (6-3, 4.60 ERA)

Last outing (Kansas City Royals, 5/27): Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Reds

The Brewers have a losing road record this season (14-18) but have won their last 4 games

The Under is 22-14-2 in the Reds’ matchups against National League teams this season

The Brewers have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games but they are profiting 2.76 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Brewers and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

