 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dennis Gates
Missouri coach Dennis Gates takes PA microphone to head off court-storming celebration
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Despite vowing to play less, Rory McIlroy will officially defend his title in New Orleans
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves
Luke Jackson can boost pay to $4 million in 1-year contract with Texas Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_dls_messi_250220.jpg
Should Messi be playing in extreme cold weather?
nbc_pst_mancityrecover_250220.jpg
Could Haaland exit Man City if there’s no rebuild?
nbc_nas_fancamdaytonav2_250219.jpg
NASCAR Fan Cam: 2025 Daytona 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dennis Gates
Missouri coach Dennis Gates takes PA microphone to head off court-storming celebration
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Despite vowing to play less, Rory McIlroy will officially defend his title in New Orleans
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves
Luke Jackson can boost pay to $4 million in 1-year contract with Texas Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_dls_messi_250220.jpg
Should Messi be playing in extreme cold weather?
nbc_pst_mancityrecover_250220.jpg
Could Haaland exit Man City if there’s no rebuild?
nbc_nas_fancamdaytonav2_250219.jpg
NASCAR Fan Cam: 2025 Daytona 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Kendall Graveman can earn up to $3.3 million for 1 year in Diamondbacks contract

  
Published February 20, 2025 12:29 PM
Fantasy RP ranks: Target Helsley, Bautista, Walker
February 19, 2025 03:29 PM
Eric Samulski explains why fantasy baseball managers should consider targeting top-tier relief pitchers in drafts before revealing which late-inning arms he's targeting this season.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Reliever Kendall Graveman can earn up to $3.3 million for one year in his contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Graveman has a $1.35 million salary for this year in the deal, which includes a $5 million mutual option for 2026 with a $100,000 buyout.

His contract includes $1.95 million in performance bonuses this year for games as pitcher: $50,000 for 10, $100,000 for 15, $150,000 for 20, $200,000 for 25, $250,000 for 35 and $400,000 each for 45, 55 and 65.

He gets a hotel suite on road trips.

A 34-year-old right-hander, Graveman missed last season following surgery in January 2024 to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

Since he switched to a full-time relief role in 2021, he has a 2.74 ERA and 193 strikeouts over 187 1/3 innings.

Graveman first pitched in the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014 and went on to the Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

He last pitched for the White Sox and Astros in 2023, finishing the season with a 3.12 ERA over 68 appearances. He is 37-43 with 24 saves and a 3.95 ERA over nine major league seasons.