Kyle Gibson returns to Baltimore Orioles, agrees to one-year, $5.25 million contract

  
Published March 23, 2025 01:16 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. — Right-hander Kyle Gibson returned to the Baltimore Orioles after a one-season absence, agreeing Friday to a one-year, $5.25 million contract.

Reaching a deal less than a week before opening day, Gibson figures to join a rotation projected to include right-handers Zach Eflin, Charlie Morton, Dean Kremer and Tomoyuki Sugano.

Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will start the season on the injured list because of inflammation in his throwing elbow.

Gibson, a 37-year-old who went 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA in 30 starts for St. Louis last year, can earn an additional $1,525,000 in performance bonuses. He would get $150,000 each for 14, 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24 starts, and $125,000 apiece for 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150 innings.

He was 15-9 with a 4.73 ERA in 33 starts for the Orioles in 2023 on a one-year, $10 million deal, then agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals that included a $12 million salary. St. Louis declined a $12 million option for 2025 in favor of a $1 million buyout.

Gibson is 112-108 with a 4.52 ERA in 324 starts and six relief appearances over 12 seasons with Minnesota (2013-19), Texas (2020-21), Philadelphia (2021-22), the Orioles and Cardinals.

Baltimore’s rotation lost ace Corbin Burnes, who agreed to a six-year, $210 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.