Mariners at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 24

Its Thursday, July 24 and the Mariners (54-48) are in Anaheim to begin a series against the Angels (49-53).

Logan Evans is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Yusei Kikuchi for Los Angeles.

Earlier this week the Mariners lost two of three to the white-hot Brewers. As has been the case for more than a year, Seattle’s offense betrayed them scoring just three runs over the course of the series. Wednesday, the pitching struggled as well as Milwaukee pounded Seattle, 10-2. Luis Castillo was tagged for ten hits and six runs over just five innings and the M’s offense totaled seven hits but plated just two in the lopsided loss.

The Angels are back in SoCal following a six-game road trip to Philadelphia and New York. They took two of three from the Phillies but were swept by the Mets. Yesterday, Mike Trout cracked his 18th home run, but it was not enough as the Mets doubled up the Halos, 6-3.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Angels

Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Time: 9:38PM EST

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: RSNW, FDSNW, MLBN

Odds for the Mariners at the Angels

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Mariners (+100), Angels (-120)

Spread: Angels -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Angels

Pitching matchup for July 24, 2025: Logan Evans vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Mariners: Logan Evans (3-3, 3.81 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 vs. Houston - 4.50 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 3.13 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 at Philadelphia - 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Angels

The Mariners have won 3 straight road games

7 of the Angels’ last 9 divisional matchups have gone over the Total

The Angels have covered in their last 3 games against the Mariners

Mike Trout was 2-13 in the recently concluded series against the Mets

was 2-13 in the recently concluded series against the Mets Julio Rodriguez was 3-11 against the Brewers earlier this week

was 3-11 against the Brewers earlier this week Randy Arozarena is 1-14 over his last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

