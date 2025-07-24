 Skip navigation
Rays option Taj Bradley to Triple-A Durham after poor start

  
Published July 24, 2025 11:28 AM

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays optioned right-hander Taj Bradley to Triple-A Durham following his poor start in Wednesday night’s 11-9 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Once a top pitching prospect, the 24-year-old Bradley was handed a 4-0 lead after the first inning against the last-place White Sox (37-66). But he couldn’t get through the second, allowing four runs, four hits and three walks.

White Sox rookie Colson Montgomery tied the score with a three-run homer off Bradley.

“Tough decision, certainly, but felt like it’s best for him to get down there right now,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s got to get to work. ... It’s probably a better environment for him to work rather than compete every single pitch. We know that Taj Bradley is massive to our success, and we need to get him back to the form that we know he’s capable of.”

The move, described by team officials as a strategic reset rather than a disciplinary action, comes as Bradley’s performance at the major league level has been inconsistent. Through 21 starts this season, he is 6–6 with a 4.61 ERA, raising concerns about his command and mental approach.

In the minors, Bradley will work to regain command of his secondary pitches such as his changeup and slider.

Meanwhile, the Rays plan to rely more heavily on pitchers such as Joe Boyle and Mason Englert to stabilize the rotation.