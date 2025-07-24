Athletics at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 24

Its Thursday, July 24 and the Athletics (42-62) are in Houston to begin a series against the Astros (60-42).

Luis Severino is slated to take the mound for Oakland against Jason Alexander for Houston.

The American League West-leading Astros welcome the A’s into town following a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks in Phoenix. Christian Walker continued his torrid July (.348 batting average) with a couple hits the last of which drove in the winning run in the ninth inning of yesterday’s 4-3 win.

The Athletics were swept by the Rangers in Arlington. A lack of offense was the issue as the A’s managed just five runs over the course of the three-game series. Yesterday, Patrick Corbin and three relievers limited the A’s to seven hits and just one run in a 2-1 win. The Athletics have now lost four in a row.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Astros

Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, SCHN, MLBN

Odds for the Athletics at the Astros

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+107), Astros (-126)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Astros

Pitching matchup for July 24, 2025: Luis Severino vs. Jason Alexander

Athletics: Luis Severino (3-11, 5.10 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 at Cleveland - 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Astros: Jason Alexander (1-0, 18.00 ERA)

Last outing: July 4 at Dodgers - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Astros

The Astros have won 3 straight home games against the Athletics

The Over is 4-1 in the Athletics’ last 5 road games

The Astros have covered the Run Line in 3 straight home games against the Athletics

Jose Altuve is enjoying a modest 4-game hitting streak (7-17) and is hitting .373 in July (25-67)

is enjoying a modest 4-game hitting streak (7-17) and is hitting .373 in July (25-67) Brent Rooker tallied 2 hits yesterday to snap an 0-11 stretch over the previous 3 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Athletics and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

