 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open: Spieth, McIlroy highlight San Antonio field
NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers
After clinching a spot, the Boston Bruins hope to fine-tune their game for the playoffs
Tennis: Miami Open
Jannik Sinner is starting to dominate, overwhelms Daniil Medvedev in Miami Open semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschellintv_240329.jpg
Horschel makes light of club toss at Houston Open
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschelputting_240329.jpg
Horschel explains his unique putting routine
nbc_golf_gc_clarksoundpostrd2_240329.jpg
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open: Spieth, McIlroy highlight San Antonio field
NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers
After clinching a spot, the Boston Bruins hope to fine-tune their game for the playoffs
Tennis: Miami Open
Jannik Sinner is starting to dominate, overwhelms Daniil Medvedev in Miami Open semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschellintv_240329.jpg
Horschel makes light of club toss at Houston Open
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschelputting_240329.jpg
Horschel explains his unique putting routine
nbc_golf_gc_clarksoundpostrd2_240329.jpg
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and Diamondbacks finalize one year, $25 million contract

  
Published March 29, 2024 05:18 PM

PHOENIX — Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Arizona Diamondbacks finalized their $25 million, one-year deal on Friday.

Montgomery pitched for Texas against Arizona in the World Series last year, and his addition bulks up the defending National League champions’ rotation. He should slide into the No. 3 or No. 4 spot once he’s ready for game action, joining Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodríguez, who signed an $80 million, four-year contract with the Diamondbacks earlier in the offseason.

The contract includes a vesting option for 2025.

If Montgomery makes at least 10 starts this season, the option would become guaranteed at $20 million and the left-hander also would gain the right to opt out. The option price would escalate to $22.5 million if he makes 18 starts and to $25 million if he makes 23 starts — a figure he has reached in three straight seasons.

The sides agreed to the deal on Tuesday, pending a physical.

Because Montgomery was not in the organization on opening day, the Diamondbacks cannot make a qualifying offer to him as a free agent and would not be eligible to get an additional pick in the 2025 amateur draft if he leaves Arizona at the end of the season and signs with another team.