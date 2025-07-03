Yankees at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 3

Its Thursday, July 3 and the Yankees (48-38) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (48-38).

Clarke Schmidt is slated to take the mound for New York against Chris Bassitt for Toronto.

The Jays have taken the first three games of the series, scorching the Yankees’ pitching staff for 28 runs. The Jays started fast Wednesday plating 7 runs against Will Warren in the first inning in an 11-9 win. Every starter with the exception of Myles Straw collected at least one hit in the slugfest. Aaron Judge cracked his 31st home run in the loss for the Yankees.

These teams are now tied for first in the American League East with the Rays just 1/2 game back.

Lets dive into the series finale and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Blue Jays

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: YES, Sportsnet, MLBN

Odds for the Yankees at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-125), Blue Jays (+105)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for July 3, 2025: Clarke Schmidt vs. Chris Bassitt

Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (4-4, 3.09 ERA)

Last outing: 6/28 vs. Athletics - 6IP, 4ER, 4H, 2BB, 7Ks Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (7-4, 4.29 ERA)

Last outing: 6/28 at Boston - 2IP, 8ER, 8H, 4BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Blue Jays

The Yankees have won 48 of their 86 games this season (48-38)

The Under is 4-1 in the Blue Jays’ last 5 games against the Yankees with Chris Bassitt starting

starting With Chris Bassitt starting, betting the Blue Jays on the Run Line has returned a 3.83-unit profit in 2025

starting, betting the Blue Jays on the Run Line has returned a 3.83-unit profit in 2025 Anthony Volpe is 3-24 over his last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

