MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ohtani.jpg
Ohtani throws 50-pitch bullpen session in return from elbow surgery; Kershaw activated
hockey.jpg
Harley scores on OT power play, Stars beat Jets 2-1 to reach 3rd straight West final
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Qualifying Heat
Starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_250517.jpg
Inside Scheffler’s confident Round 3 at PGA Champ.
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round
‘Rare’ bounceback ability sets Scheffler apart
nbc_golf_bryson_250517.jpg
DeChambeau ‘excited’ with ‘a good chance’ at Quail

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
López, Jeffers help Twins beat Brewers 7-0 for third straight shutout and 13th consecutive victory

  
Published May 17, 2025 11:42 PM
Proceed with caution despite deGrom's hot start
May 16, 2025 02:14 PM
James Schiano breaks down Jacob deGrom's hot start to the 2025 MLB season and shares why it's important to "proceed with caution" considering the former Cy Young award winner's injury history.

Pablo López combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-0 on Saturday for their third straight shutout and 13th consecutive victory.

The Twins haven’t allowed a run since giving up six of them in the third inning of an 8-6 victory at Baltimore in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Milwaukee has been shut out in four of its last five games, the first time that’s happened in franchise history, according to Sportradar. According to Sportradar, the last team to get shut out four times in a five-game stretch was the Miami Marlins in July 2022.

Ryan Jeffers went 4 for 5 with a homer and double, and Kody Clemens went 3 for 5 with a homer as the Twins collected 18 hits.

López (4-2) struck out six and allowed two hits and two walks in six innings. Justin Topa, Jorge Alcala and Kody Funderburk each pitched one inning of relief.

The Twins took control of the game by scoring single runs in each of the first six innings. Four of those runs came off Tobias Myers, who was sent to the minors earlier this week before getting called back up when left-hander Jose Quintana went on the injured list.

Jeffers opened the scoring by hitting a 420-foot shot to left-center with one out in the first inning. He also doubled and scored in the third, singled in the fourth and singled in the eighth.

Myers (1-1) allowed 11 hits over 3 2/3 innings while striking out four and walking nobody.

The first batter López faced was Brice Turang, who hit a liner off the upper part of the right-hander’s right leg. López stayed in the game after taking a few warmup tosses and allowed just one more hit.

Minnesota’s winning streak is its longest since the Twins reeled off 15 straight victories in 1991, the year they won their last World Series title.

Right-hander Zebby Matthews (0-0, 0.00) is expected to get called up to the big leagues to start Sunday’s series finale for the Twins. Right-hander Freddy Peralta (4-3, 2.66) will start for the Brewers.