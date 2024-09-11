Mariners place starter Luis Castillo on the 15-day IL sidelining him for the stretch run

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners placed right-hander Luis Castillo on the 15-day injured list due to a hamstring injury, taking away one of their top arms for the stretch run.

Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said Castillo was going to receive an injection in the hamstring in the hope of speeding up the healing process and raise the likelihood that it will only be two weeks that he is sidelined.

Hollander said Castillo suffered a Grade 2 strain in his left hamstring in a win over St. Louis. Castillo was pitching in the fourth inning when he felt the injury.

“Talking to the trainers they think it’s not out of the question that he could be ready by the time the 15 days are up,” Hollander said. “He’s a fast healer. He felt stronger and better already today.”

Seattle’s rotation has been remarkably healthy for most of this season with Bryan Woo the only one to miss significant time until now. Hollander said he was unsure how the Mariners would fill Castillo’s turn in the rotation over the next couple of weeks.

Castillo is 11-12 with a 3.64 ERA in 30 starts this season.

Seattle also moved right-handed reliever Yimi García to the 60-day injured list ending his season. Hollander said earlier in the day that García had been shutdown in his throwing program while trying to recover from inflammation in his right elbow. García was placed on the injured list on Aug. 23 and had been rehabbing in Arizona.

García was acquired from Toronto before the trade deadline in the hopes of bolstering the Mariners bullpen. He’s made 10 appearances for Seattle and has a 6.00 ERA.

Seattle selected catcher Seby Zavala from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the open roster spot.