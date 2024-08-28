 Skip navigation
Mariners reinstate J.P. Crawford from injured list, option Dominic Canzone

  
Published August 28, 2024 03:44 PM
J.P. Crawford

Jul 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) walks to first base with trainer Kyle Torgerson after being hit by a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Bisig/Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners reinstated shortstop J.P. Crawford from the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Dominic Canzone to Triple-A Tacoma.

The Mariners’ shortstop has been on the IL since July 23 with a right hand fracture, after he was hit on the hand by Los Angeles Angels lefty Tyler Anderson in the first inning on July 22. Crawford made a pair of rehab appearances in Tacoma before being activated.

Crawford, who has been with Seattle since 2019, is in the midst of a frustrating season at the plate after his breakout 2023. Crawford hit .266 in 145 games last season with a career-high 19 homers and 65 RBI, but has struggled to match those numbers in an injury-plagued 2024.

The 29-year-old Crawford is hitting .204 with nine homers and 32 RBI this season in 77 games, and missed 26 games with an oblique strain earlier in the season.

Canzone is hitting .196 this season in 67 games with eight home runs and 17 RBI, and has missed nearly two months of the season because of injuries. He was acquired by Seattle in July 2023 from Arizona in the Paul Sewald trade, along with infielder Josh Rojas.