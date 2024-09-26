MLB Playoffs 2024: Postseason schedule, format, tiebreakers, rules

The 2024 MLB postseason is nearly upon us. The regular season will come to a close on either Sunday, September 29 or, depending on what happens with the Mets and Braves, on Monday, September 30.

12 teams in total make the MLB playoffs, six from each league. Two teams from each league (division winners with the best records) will receive first-round byes, while the remaining four teams from each league will compete in the Wild Card round. The Wild Card round will be conducted in a best-of-three format, with the winners advancing to the Division Series.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2024 MLB postseason schedule and format:

When do the 2024 MLB playoffs start?

The 2024 MLB Playoffs will begin on October 1, with four games in the Wild Card Series.

When is the 2024 World Series?

The World Series is currently scheduled to begin on October 25, and would go through November 2 if the series goes seven games. The World Series could begin earlier depending on when the LCS concludes in each league.

Which teams are in the 2024 MLB playoffs?

National League

Philadelphia Phillies (clinched National League East)

Los Angeles Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers (clinched National League Central)

San Diego Padres

*Two Wild Card spots open

American League

New York Yankees

Houston Astros (clinched American League West)

Cleveland Guardians (clinched American League Central)

Baltimore Orioles

*Two Wild Card spots open

Who Holds the MLB Postseason Tiebreakers in 2024?

There are no more Game 163s to determine playoff spots. Tiebreakers are determined mathematically, starting with head-to-head record, then intradivisional record (if needed), and finally interdivisional record (if needed).

Who Has Home-Field Advantage For the World Series in 2024?

Home-Field advantage goes to the team with the best record. If the teams have the same record, home-field advantage will be determined by tiebreakers.

What is the 2024 MLB Postseason Schedule?

Wild Card Series: October 1-3

What is the format for the Wild Card Series?

The Wild Card Series is a best-of-three format. The lowest-seeded division winner (with the worst record of the three division winners) will face off against the lowest-seeded Wild Card team. The other Wild Card Series will consist of the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. All games will take place at the site of the highest-seeded team.

(Airing on ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2)

﻿10/1/24 AL Wild Card A, Game 1 AL Wild Card #3 at Houston AL Wild Card B, Game 1 AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1 NL Wild Card A, Game 1 NL Wild Card #3 at NL Division Winner #3 NL Wild Card B, Game 1 NL Wild Card #2 at NL Wild Card #1 10/2/24 AL Wild Card A, Game 2 AL Wild Card #3 at Houston AL Wild Card B, Game 2 AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1 NL Wild Card A, Game 2 NL Wild Card #3 at NL Division Winner #3 NL Wild Card B, Game 2 NL Wild Card #2 at NL Wild Card #1 10/3/24 AL Wild Card A, Game 3 * AL Wild Card #3 at Houston AL Wild Card B, Game 3 * AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1 NL Wild Card A, Game 3 * NL Wild Card #3 at NL Division Winner #3 NL Wild Card B, Game 3 * NL Wild Card #2 at NL Wild Card #1

Division Series: October 5-12

Is the Division Series still a best-of-five?

Yes. The Division Series is played in a 2-2-1 format, with the highest-seeded team having home-field advantage (games 1-2 and 5 if necessary)

(ALDS airing on TBS, truTV and Max; NLDS airing on FOX or FS1: Game times are TBA)

*if necessary

﻿10/5/24 ALDS A, Game 1 ALWC A Winner at AL Division Winner #1 ALDS B, Game 1 ALWC B Winner at AL Division Winner #2 NLDS A, Game 1 NLWC A Winner at NL Division Winner #1 NLDS B, Game 1 NLWC B Winner at NL Division Winner #2 10/6/24 NLDS A, Game 2 NLWC A Winner at NL Division Winner #1 NLDS B, Game 2 NLWC B Winner at NL Division Winner #2 10/7/24 ALDS A, Game 2 ALWC A Winner at AL Division Winner #1 ALDS B, Game 2 ALWC B Winner at AL Division Winner #2 10/8/24 NLDS A, Game 3 NL Division Winner #1 at NLWC A Winner NLDS B, Game 3 NL Division Winner #2 at NLWC B Winner 10/9/24 ALDS A, Game 3 AL Division Winner #1 at ALWC A Winner ALDS B, Game 3 AL Division Winner #2 at ALWC B Winner NLDS A, Game 4 * NL Division Winner #1 at NLWC A Winner NLDS B, Game 4 * NL Division Winner #2 at NLWC B Winner 10/10/24 ALDS A, Game 4 * AL Division Winner #1 at ALWC A Winner ALDS B, Game 4 * AL Division Winner #2 at ALWC B Winner 10/11/24 NLDS A, Game 5 * NLWC A Winner at NL Division Winner #1 NLDS B, Game 5 * NLWC B Winner at NL Division Winner #2 10/12/24 ALDS A, Game 5 * ALWC A Winner at AL Division Winner #1 ALDS B, Game 5 * ALWC B Winner at AL Division Winner #2

Championship Series: October 13-22

(ALCS airing on TBS, truTV and Max; NLCS airing on FOX or FS1: Game times are TBA)

*if necessary

﻿10/13/24 NLCS, Game 1 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed 10/14/24 ALCS, Game 1 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed NLCS, Game 2 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed 10/15/24 ALCS, Game 2 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed 10/16/24 NLCS, Game 3 NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed 10/17/24 ALCS, Game 3 AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed NLCS, Game 4 NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed 10/18/24 ALCS, Game 4 AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed NLCS, Game 5 * NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed 10/19/24 ALCS, Game 5 * AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed 10/20/24 NLCS, Game 6 * NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed 10/21/24 ALCS, Game 6 * AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed NLCS, Game 7 * NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed 10/22/24 ALCS, Game 7 * AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed

2024 World Series: October 25-November 2 (start date could change depending on when LCS ends)

(World Series airing on FOX: Game times are TBA)

*if necessary

﻿10/25/24 World Series, Game 1 League Champ #2 at League Champ #1 10/26/24 World Series, Game 2 League Champ #2 at League Champ #1 10/28/24 World Series, Game 3 League Champ #1 at League Champ #2 10/29/24 World Series, Game 4 League Champ #1 at League Champ #2 10/30/24 World Series, Game 5 * League Champ #1 at League Champ #2 11/1/24 World Series, Game 6 * League Champ #2 at League Champ #1 11/2/24 World Series, Game 7 * League Champ #2 at League Champ #1

2024 MLB Playoff Rules

Does the Pitch Clock Apply in the 2024 MLB Playoffs?

Yes. Pitchers have 15 seconds to throw a pitch with no runners on base and 18 seconds to throw a pitch when there’s at least one runner on base. A violation by a pitcher results in an automatic ball. If a hitter is not in the batter’s box with eight seconds left on the pitch clock, they will be penalized with an automatic strike.

Pitchers can reset the clock twice per plate appearance, either by stepping off the rubber or attempting a pickoff.

Is There a Man on Second Base in Extra Innings in the 2024 MLB Playoffs?

No. As opposed the regular season, the bases will be empty to begin extra innings and the game will be played under those circumstances until completion.

Can Teams Replace an Injured Player During the MLB Playoffs?

Yes. Teams can replace an injured player during a series, but that player will be deemed ineligible for the remainder of the series and the following round should the team advance.

Additionally, a pitcher may only be replaced by another pitcher and a position player may only be replaced by another position player.

