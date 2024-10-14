New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS Game 1 highlights: Recap, stats, videos from 2024 MLB Playoffs

The Mets have rolled the dice with using right-hander Kodai Senga this postseason, and that gamble proved costly in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday, as the Dodgers took advantage of his rust as they cruised to a 9-0 victory at Dodger Stadium.

Senga was out of sync throughout his brief outing, walking three batters in the first inning and giving up a two-run single to Max Muncy. He then issued a free pass to Gavin Lux to lead off the bottom of the second and would allow an RBI single to Shohei Ohtani before being pulled.

Clutch to the Max! pic.twitter.com/TIxQM6J3eM — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 14, 2024

Senga, who was limited to one regular season start due to injury, recorded just four outs while throwing only 10 out his 30 pitches for strikes. He didn’t induce a single swinging strike.

On the other hand, Jack Flaherty was excellent for the Dodgers, allowing just two hits over seven scoreless innings. In doing so, he became the first Dodgers pitcher to complete six innings in a postseason start since Max Scherzer did it in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS against the Giants. That’s a stretch of 20 games.

Hugs and high fives all around for Jack Flaherty 👏 pic.twitter.com/3kDkDe76pe — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2024

Pitching for his hometown team, Flaherty struck out six batters and walked just two. It was a nice rebound performance for the veteran right-hander after a shaky start in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Padres where Flaherty found himself in the middle of some controversy with the Dodgers’ division rival.

The Mets didn’t get their first hit until Jesse Winker led off the top of the fifth for a single. Jose Iglesias would follow with a single of his own, but Kiké Hernandez deked Winker with his throw and he was cut down a third base in embarrassing fashion. That pretty much snuffed out the Mets’ lineup for the night. They had just three hits (all singles) in a night where they were outclassed on both sides of the ball.

Pitching has been the key for the Dodgers during this run, as they’ve now thrown 33 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres. They are now tied with the 1966 Orioles for the longest scoreless streak in postseason history.

The @Dodgers close out Game 1 and tie the #postseason record with 33 consecutive scoreless innings! pic.twitter.com/2pkeSSV02O — MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2024

Ohtani and Freddie Freeman each had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored in the victory. Mookie Betts put the cherry on top for the night with a bases-clearing double in the eighth. The Dodgers are currently on a 23-0 scoring run, the second-longest streak in postseason history behind the 1996 Altanta Braves who had a 25-0 stretch.

Securing Game 1 and getting a lengthy start from Flaherty was huge for the Dodgers, who are expected to throw a bullpen game in Game 2. Meanwhile, the Mets will hope to lean on their ace Sean Manaea after they used five different pitchers on Sunday.

Game 2 is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. ET on Monday.

