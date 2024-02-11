 Skip navigation
Top News

Ken Roczen corner
Ken Roczen wins Glendale 450s for first of 2024, RJ Hampshire is first repeat 250 class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Purdue
Zach Edey’s double-double, Braden Smith’s 19 points lead No. 2 Purdue past Indiana 79-59
WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Taylor leads after darkness suspends third round of WM Phoenix Open

Top Clips

nbc_sx_rjhampshireintv_240210.jpg
Hampshire discusses ‘tough’ 250SX win in Glendale
nbc_golf_penske_240210.jpg
Spieth looked ‘poised’ in move at WM Phoenix Open
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspieth_240210.jpg
Spieth, Theegala ‘trading haymakers’ in Phoenix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Orioles closer Bautista has more work done on elbow, but team says his timeline hasn’t changed

  
Published February 10, 2024 10:51 PM

BALTIMORE — Orioles closer Félix Bautista had additional work done on his pitching elbow Friday, but the team says it’s not expected to change his recovery timeline from Tommy John surgery.

Bautista missed the end of last season. The Orioles said the All-Star had right elbow debridement and an ulnar nerve transposition with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas.

Bautista went 8-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 33 saves last year. He is expected to return by the 2025 season.