MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilia Malinin
Ilia Malinin tops World Figure Skating Championships short program with historic skate
NCAA Basketball: Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Semifinal-Saint Joseph's vs George Mason
Tony Skinn agrees to contract extension as George Mason’s basketball coach
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Round One
Charley Hull gets up at 2:30 a.m., has vigorous work out, shoots 63 to lead Ford Championship

Top Clips

oly_fsmen_worlds_iliamalinin_250327.jpg
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_250327.jpg
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Orioles OF Tyler O’Neill homers on opening day for sixth straight year, extending own record

  
Published March 27, 2025 05:41 PM

TORONTO — Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run home run off Toronto’s José Berríos in the third inning of Thursday’s game at Toronto, extending his major league record by homering for a sixth straight opening day.

Playing a season-opening game in his home country of Canada for the first time, O’Neill connected on a two-out, 2-1 sinker, driving in Colton Cowser and Adley Rutschman and putting Baltimore up 4-0.

O’Neill’s opening day home run streak began with St. Louis in 2020 and continued for four seasons, matching a mark held by Todd Hundley (1994-97), Gary Carter (1977-80) and Yogi Berra (1955-58).

O’Neill took sole possession of the mark when he connected in his lone opening day with Boston in 2024.

O’Neill arrived at the stadium Thursday carrying two boxes of donuts from the popular Canadian chain Tim Hortons to share with his Baltimore teammates. He did the same thing when visiting Toronto with the Red Sox last season.