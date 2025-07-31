Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Wednesday deals shake up closer landscape ahead of trade deadline

Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

Tier 1: At the Top

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Edwin Díaz - New York Mets

Hader made back-to-back outings against the Nationals this week, striking out two in a non-save situation on Monday before striking out the side for his 28th save on Tuesday. The 31-year-old left-hander has produced a 2.22 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and a 73/13 K/BB ratio across 48 2/3 innings.

In Seattle, Muñoz made three scoreless appearances in the last week, picking up two saves against the Angels and Athletics. The 26-year-old right-hander trails Hader with 24 saves, but has posted an incredible 1.32 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and a 54/18 K/BB ratio across 41 innings.

Díaz is right there with 23 saves after converting two in back-to-back outings against the Giants over the weekend. He’s produced a 1.48 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and a 64/16 K/BB ratio across 42 2/3 innings. The team made a number of acquisitions to bolster the bullpen ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, including Gregory Soto from the Orioles, Tyler Rogers from the Giants, and a high-profile closer in Ryan Helsley from the Cardinals. Helsley had converted 21 saves in St. Louis to go with a 3.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and a 41/14 K/BB ratio across 36 innings. Expect Helsley to step into a primary setup role behind Díaz.

Tier 2: The Elite

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox

Jhoan Duran - Philadelphia Phillies

Trevor Megill - Milwaukee Brewers

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

Chapman had an injury scare this week, leaving with a training in the middle of Sunday’s outing against the Dodgers with diminished velocity. The 37-year-old left-hander was dealing with some back tightness. He was unavailable Monday, then struck out the only batter he faced for his 19th save Tuesday against the Twins with his velocity back up to normal.

Duran made three appearances, picking up a save against the Nationals before giving up one run and picking up a win against the Red Sox on Monday. Wednesday, the Twins completed a blockbuster trade with the Phillies, sending Duran to Philadelphia in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Mick Abel and catching prospect Eduardo Taint. Despite Phillies manager Rob Thomson’s propensity to mix and match in the ninth inning, the rest-of-season outlook shouldn’t change for Duran as he should step right in and be the team’s full-time closer. In fact, he could see more save chances with the 61-47 Phillies.

Megill allowed his first baserunner in six outings on Sunday, picking up a win with a scoreless inning against the Marlins. He then picked up his 24th save, striking out the lone batter he faced against the Cubs on Monday. The 31-year-old right-hander has posted a 2.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and a 45/15 K/BB ratio across 37 frames.

Suarez pitched a scoreless inning against the Cardinals on Saturday for his 30th save, then surrendered a solo homer against the Mets on Monday to blow the save chance. Still, he leads the majors in saves to go with a 3.50 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and a 46/12 K/BB ratio across 43 2/3 innings. It’s hard to imagine the Padres moving off the saves leader in the ninth, regardless of who they may bring in at the trade deadline.

Tier 3: The Solid Options

Mason Miller - Athletics

Devin Williams - New York Yankees

David Bednar - Pittsburgh Pirates

Daniel Palencia - Chicago Cubs

Will Vest - Detroit Tigers

Emilio Pagán - Cincinnati Reds

Kenley Jansen - Los Angeles Angels

Camilo Doval - San Francisco Giants

Pete Fairbanks - Tampa Bay Rays

Jeff Hoffman - Toronto Blue Jays

Carlos Estévez - Kansas City Royals

Miller recorded a four-out save with one strikeout against the Astros last Thursday, then tossed a scoreless inning against Houston in a non-save situation Saturday. He extends his scoreless streak to 11 games. Though he has just eight saves in the last two months due to poor team performance. Miller was curiously left in the bullpen during a save situation on Wednesday despite having three days’ rest, fueling trade speculation. It was reported late Wednesday that the Padres were working on a potential deal for the 26-year-old right-hander.

Williams struck out two in a clean inning against the Phillies on Sunday for a save. He then gave up a run against the Rays on Tuesday before holding on for his 17th save. Expect Williams to continue to work as the team’s closer despite the team’s interest in several quality relievers on the trade market.

Bednar made three appearances in four days this week, picking up two saves against the Diamondbacks and Giants. The 30-year-old right-hander is up to 17 saves with a 2.37 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and a 51/10 K/BB ratio across 38 innings. With Bednar getting the day off on Tuesday, Dennis Santana stepped in for a save against the Giants. It would be surprising to see both Bednar and Santana still with the team following Thursday’s trade deadline. Should both Bednar and Santana be on the move Thursday, Isaac Mattson could be the logical candidate to step in as closer. The 30-year-old right-hander tossed two scoreless innings to pick up a win against the Giants on Wednesday, ending his day with a 2.13 ERA over 25 1/3 innings.

Palencia struck out one batter on his way to a four-out save against the White Sox on Sunday, then tossed a clean inning in a non-save situation against the Brewers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old right-hander is up to 14 saves with a 1.40 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and a 42/11 K/BB ratio across 38 2/3 innings.

Vest surrendered two runs and took the loss against the Blue Jays on Saturday, then tossed a scoreless inning in a non-save situation against the Diamondbacks on Monday. The 30-year-old right-hander has converted eight saves with a 2.53 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and a 51/15 K/BB ratio across 46 1/3 innings. The Tigers should be in the market for relief pitching, which could muddle Vest’s outlook for the rest of the season.

Pagán had a busy week, pitching four times over the last five days. He picked up a save with a clean inning against the Rays on Sunday, then took the loss Tuesday with one run allowed against the Dodgers. Jansen also pitched in four of five days, collecting saves in three straight. The 37-year-old right-hander is up to 20 saves with a 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and a 39/11 K/BB ratio across 40 innings.

Doval made three appearances in non-save situations this week, giving up two runs against the Mets on Friday before tossing a scoreless inning against the Pirates on Monday, followed by three strikeouts in a scoreless inning Wednesday. The Giants have made the 28-year-old right-hander available on the trade market after trading veteran Tyler Rogers to the Mets on Wednesday. Doval has converted 15 saves with a 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and a 50/24 K/BB ratio across 46 2/3 innings. With Rogers out of the picture and Doval in the center of trade talks in San Francisco, it might be a good idea to add Randy Rodríguez in any leagues he’s available. The 25-year-old right-handed All-Star should step right into the ninth-inning role, bringing a 1.20 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and a 62/9 K/BB ratio across 45 innings.

Fairbanks picked up a four-out save against the Yankees on Monday, then was charged with a blown save against New York with one run allowed in the ninth. He’s converted 18 saves with a 2.90 ERA across 40 1/3 innings. Fairbanks has been involved in trade rumors leading up to Thursday’s deadline, with the Dodgers, Rangers, and Yankees linked to the 31-year-old right-hander. The Rays would likely use a committee approach in the ninth inning should Fairbanks be moved, with Edwin Uceta and Garrett Cleavinger in the mix for saves.

Hoffman gave up a run to take the loss against the Orioles on Tuesday, then bounced back with a scoreless inning Wednesday for his 24th save. And in Kansas City, Estévez is up to 28 after converting two saves this week.

Tier 4: Here for the Saves

Cade Smith - Cleveland Guardians

Griffin Jax/Louis Varland/Brock Stewart - Minnesota Twins

Phil Maton/Jojo Romero - St. Louis Cardinals

Blake Treinen/Alex Vesia - Los Angeles Dodgers

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta Braves

Kyle Finnegan - Washington Nationals

Robert Garcia - Texas Rangers

Yennier Cano/Corbin Martin - Baltimore Orioles

In a shocking development last week, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through August 31st as MLB conducts an investigation into potential gambling. Cade Smith is the likely candidate to step in to save chances. He got the first opportunity without Clase on Tuesday but blew the chance with four runs, one earned, coming in while recording just one out against the Rockies. Smith has had an otherwise strong season, posting a 3.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and a 65/17 K/BB ratio across 45 innings.

The Twins may not be done making moves following their trade of Jhoan Duran to the Phillies. For now, Griffin Jax looks to be in line for more saves in Minnesota. However, there’s no guarantee that the 30-year-old right-hander will be used as a traditional primary closer. It took Duran a few seasons to get to that point under Rocco Baldelli. The most likely outcome is a committee approach to the ninth inning, with Louis Varland or Brock Stewart mixing in for save chances, assuming both are still with the team as well.

The Cardinals also moved their high-profile closer on Wednesday, sending Ryan Helsley to the Mets. While Phil Maton would make the most sense as the next man up in the bullpen, the 32-year-old right-hander is also drawing plenty of trade interest and is staying behind in St. Louis on Thursday as the team travels to San Diego for a series against the Padres. In the likely scenario that Maton is moved, Jojo Romero and Riley O’Brien could be in the mix for saves.

Treinen gave up a run on two hits and two walks while recording two outs in his first appearance off the injured list. Meanwhile, Vesia converted a save against the Reds on Tuesday, striking out two in a perfect inning. Expect the Dodgers to continue to utilize a matchup-based committee in the ninth inning in the absence of Tanner Scott.

Iglesias surrendered a run against the Rangers on Saturday on a walk and a hit to blow the save opportunity. He bounced back on Monday with a clean inning against the Royals for his 12th save to go with a disappointing 4.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and a 47/10 K/BB ratio across 42 2/3 innings.

Finnegan tossed a scoreless inning against the Twins on Sunday, then converted a save with a scoreless frame against the Astros on Monday. The 33-year-old right-hander has converted 20 saves with a 4.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and a 32/14 K/BB ratio across 39 innings.

No saves out of Texas this week. García made one scoreless appearance against the Braves on Friday. The Rangers could be in the market for a high-leverage reliever at Thursday’s trade deadline. And in Baltimore, Félix Bautista is expected to be out for an extended period of time with a shoulder injury. Cano, along with Corbin Martin, could be in the mix for saves. Martin converted his first career save in the second game of a doubleheader against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Tier 5: Bottom of the Barrel

Kevin Ginkel - Arizona Diamondbacks

Anthony Bender/Ronny Henriquez - Miami Marlins

Grant Taylor - Chicago White Sox

Seth Halvorsen - Colorado Rockies

