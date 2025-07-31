Braves at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 31

Its Thursday, July 31 and the Braves (45-62) are in Cincinnati to begin a series against the Reds (57-52).

Carlos Carrasco is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Andrew Abbott for Cincinnati. Carrasco has not pitched in a game since May 4.

The Braves come to town having lost two straight in a season that has seen little go right. Yesterday they managed just five hits and lost 1-0 to the Royals in ten innings. The Reds salvaged the finale of their series against the Dodgers yesterday, knocking off the defending world champs, 5-2. Cincy broke open a tie game with three in the eighth. Spencer Steer plated two with one of his two hits on the night.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Reds

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, FDSNOH, MLBN

Odds for the Braves at the Reds

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Braves (+134), Reds (-160)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Reds

Pitching matchup for July 31, 2025: Carlos Carrasco vs. Andrew Abbott

Braves: Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.91 ERA)

Last outing: May 4 vs. Tampa Bay - 6.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.09 ERA)

Last outing: July 26 vs. Tampa Bay - 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Reds

The Reds have won their last 5 home games against teams with worse records

The Under is 41-22-5 in Reds’ games against National League teams this season

The Braves have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight games against the Reds

Elly De La Cruz was 3-11 in the recently concluded series against the Dodgers

was 3-11 in the recently concluded series against the Dodgers Matt Olson is 25-96 (.260) this month

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Braves and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

