Mariners add lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson in deal with Pirates for prospect

  
Published July 30, 2025 07:58 PM

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners acquired left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, giving their bullpen another arm as they make a playoff push.

Seattle sent right-handed pitching prospect Jeter Martinez to Pittsburgh.

The 29-year-old Ferguson is 2-2 with a 3.74 ERA in 43 1/3 innings this season and joins a Mariners bullpen that ranks seventh in the majors in ERA at 3.74. Ferguson is making $3 million this year and is eligible for free agency after next season.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound left-hander has a 3.69 ERA in 308 appearances over seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Pirates.

“We are excited to add Caleb and fortify our bullpen down the stretch,” Mariners executive vice president and general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. “He’s been one of the most reliable left-handed relievers in the game and adds postseason experience to our group.”

Seattle entered Wednesday in position for the third and final American League wild-card spot.

The 19-year-old Martinez has a 6.18 ERA in 16 starts for Class A Modesto. A native of Mexico, he was rated as the Mariners’ No. 13 overall prospect.

The Mariners also designated right-hander Collin Snider for assignment after reinstating him from the 15-day injured list.