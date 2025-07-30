How to watch the 2025 Hall of Fame Game: TV, live stream info, preview for Thursday’s Chargers vs Lions game

The 2025 NFL Hall of Fame game takes place this Thursday, July 31, featuring a match up between two playoff teams from last season: the LA Chargers and Detroit Lions. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.



In their first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, the LA Chargers improved to 11-6, marking the team’s most wins since 2018 when they went 12-4. The Chargers boasted the top scoring defense in the NFL, allowing just 17.7 points per game.

Justin Herbert finished the regular season with a career-low three interceptions, becoming just the second quarterback in league history to go 11 straight games without one. However, the Chargers’ run came to an end in the Wild Card round with a 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans, where Herbert threw a career-high four interceptions.

The Detroit Lions are coming off their best regular season in franchise history. The Lions won a franchise-record 15 games, secured their second straight NFC North title, and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1993-1995. Detroit also had the top scoring offense in the league with 33.3 points per game and was the only team to go undefeated on the road (8-0).

But the team’s historic season ended in the Divisional Round, where the Lions were upset at home, falling 45-31 to the Washington Commanders.

Detroit enters this season with new coordinators after OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn left for head coaching positions with the Bears and Jets, respectively. John Morton takes over as OC, while Kelvin Sheppard steps in as DC.

How to watch LA Chargers vs Detroit Lions game:

When: Thursday, July 31

Thursday, July 31 Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Who is playing in the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame game?

The 2025 Hall of Fame game features a match up between the LA Chargers and Detroit Lions.

What channel is the Hall of Fame game on?

The 2025 NFL Hall of Fame game will be available on NBC and Peacock. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch the game on the go!

NFL Hall of Fame Game Location:

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Who are the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees?

CB Eric Allen

DE Jared Allen

WR Sterling Sharpe

TE Antonio Gates

The Class of 2025 will be enshrined this Saturday, August 2, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

When does the 2025 NFL regular season start?

The 2025 NFL regular season officially begins on Thursday, September 4, with an NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles. Live coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 7:00 PM ET.

