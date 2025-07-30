2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame: Inductees, Snubs, Surprises as Antonio Gates, Jared Allen headline class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is set to be enshrined Saturday, August 2, at 1 PM ET in Canton, Ohio. Headlined by legendary tight end Antonio Gates and defensive game-wrecker Jared Allen, the class features just four modern-era inductees – a number that’s drawn attention ahead of enshrinement.

Let’s dive into a breakdown of this year’s class, names waiting for enshrinement, how the selection process works, and more.

Who is in the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class?

(in alphabetical order)

Eric Allen, CB

Allen played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, and the Oakland Raiders across 14 seasons (1988-2001). He amassed 54 interceptions (34 with the Eagles) throughout his career, making him a stalwart of his team’s defensive backfields. A member of the 1991 “Gang Green” Philadelphia defense, Allen played alongside 2006 Hall of Fame inductee Reggie White.

Jared Allen, DE

Allen spent the majority of his 12-year career with the Minnesota Vikings (2008-2013), finishing his career with 136 sacks, good for 12th all-time in NFL history since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. After his stint in Minneapolis, he played for the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers before ultimately retiring as a Viking with four First-Team All-Pro honors and five Pro-Bowl selections.

Antonio Gates, TE

Gates signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, where he spent his entire 16-year career (2003-2018). He leads all tight ends in NFL history with 116 career touchdown receptions, 89 of which were thrown by longtime Chargers signal-caller Philip Rivers.

Sterling Sharpe, TE

The sole inductee from the Seniors, Coach and contributor categories, Sharpe played seven NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers, earning five Pro Bowl selections and three First-Team All-Pro honors. Sharpe’s induction brings more history to the Hall, as he and his younger brother, Shannon Sharpe, are the first pair of brothers to be enshrined.

Why is the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class small?

This year’s four-member class, the smallest allowed under the Hall’s current bylaws, is the fewest number of inductees in a single class since 2005. Last year, the Hall updated its bylaws “to help ensure that membership in the Hall of Fame remains elite.”

The new bylaws call for an extra layer of selection, where 15 modern-era finalists are narrowed to seven. Voters then select five votes between the remaining finalists, and any receiving at least 80 percent “yes” votes earn induction, leaving 3-5 candidates to be inducted. For seniors, coaches, and contributors, voters select three of five candidates with only those who reach the 80 percent threshold being enshrined, capping the total number of inductees to 4-8.

Who will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026?

Bill Belichick , head coach: New England Patriots (2000-2023)

, head coach: New England Patriots (2000-2023) Drew Brees , QB: San Diego Chargers (2001-2005), New Orleans Saints (2006-2020)

, QB: San Diego Chargers (2001-2005), New Orleans Saints (2006-2020) Philip Rivers , QB: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2004-2019), Indianapolis Colts (2020)

, QB: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2004-2019), Indianapolis Colts (2020) Frank Gore , RB: San Francisco 49ers (2005-2014), Indianapolis Colts (2015-2017), Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019), New York Jets (2020)

, RB: San Francisco 49ers (2005-2014), Indianapolis Colts (2015-2017), Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019), New York Jets (2020) Larry Fitzgerald, WR: Arizona Cardinals (2004-2020)

What is the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s waiting period?

Players become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame five years after retiring from the NFL, while coaches, following a 2024 rule change, are now eligible just one year after stepping away from full-time coaching.

Was Eli Manning voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Eli Manning was not selected in his first year of eligibility. The two-time Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback and career New York Giant was ultimately left out, given the debate surrounding his regular-season record and lack of consistently elite statistics.

When will Ben Roethlisberger or Bill Belichick be eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction?

Roethlisberger, who retired after the 2021 season, becomes eligible in 2027 under the five-year waiting rule for players. Belichick, assuming he remains out of coaching in the NFL, would be eligible in 2026 after the coaching waiting period was shortened to one year.

When is the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game

The 2025 Hall of Fame game takes place this Thursday, July 31, in Canton, Ohio between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions. Live coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 7:00 PM ET.