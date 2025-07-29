2025 NFL Schedule: When does the NFL Season start? When is HOF Game?

In just a few weeks, football will finally be back in session. The 2025 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 4, featuring an NFC East showdown as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles —the defending Super Bowl champions. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

But you don’t have to wait till September to tune into the NFL action. The 2025 Hall of Fame game takes place this Thursday, July 31, with a matchup between the LA Chargers and Detroit Lions.

In addition to the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame game, you can stream every Sunday Night Football matchup of the season on Peacock. Plus, stay up to date on NFL news with shows like Fantasy Football Happy Hour, PFT Live, and Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

See below to find the 2025 NFL Week 1 schedule, the 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule, and answers to all of your questions about the 2025 NFL season.

When is the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The 2025 Hall of Fame game takes place this Thursday, July 31, in Canton, Ohio. Live coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 7:00 PM ET.

Who is playing in the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame game?

The 2025 Hall of Fame game features a match up between the LA Chargers and Detroit Lions.

When does the 2025 NFL regular season start?

The 2025 NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday, September 4, with a Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles matchup on NBC and Peacock. Check out the full schedule for Week 1 of the NFL season below.

2025 NFL Week 1 Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Thursday, Sept. 4:

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC and Peacock

Friday, Sept. 5:

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m., YouTube (in São Paulo)

Sunday, Sept. 7:

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC and Peacock

Monday, Sept. 8:

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., ABC

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Thurs. Sept. 4 (NFL Kickoff): Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Sept. 7 (Week 1): Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Sun. Sept. 14 (Week 2): Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Sun. Sept. 21 (Week 3): Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Sun. Sept. 28 (Week 4): Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Oct. 5 (Week 5): New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Sun. Oct. 12 (Week 6): Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Oct. 19 (Week 7): Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Oct. 26 (Week 8): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sun. Nov. 2 (Week 9): Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers

Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams

Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

How to watch SNF on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .



