2025 NFL Schedule: When does the NFL Season start? When is HOF Game?
In just a few weeks, football will finally be back in session. The 2025 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 4, featuring an NFC East showdown as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles —the defending Super Bowl champions. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.
But you don’t have to wait till September to tune into the NFL action. The 2025 Hall of Fame game takes place this Thursday, July 31, with a matchup between the LA Chargers and Detroit Lions.
In addition to the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame game, you can stream every Sunday Night Football matchup of the season on Peacock. Plus, stay up to date on NFL news with shows like Fantasy Football Happy Hour, PFT Live, and Chris Simms Unbuttoned.
See below to find the 2025 NFL Week 1 schedule, the 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule, and answers to all of your questions about the 2025 NFL season.
When is the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game?
The 2025 Hall of Fame game takes place this Thursday, July 31, in Canton, Ohio. Live coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 7:00 PM ET.
Who is playing in the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame game?
The 2025 Hall of Fame game features a match up between the LA Chargers and Detroit Lions.
When does the 2025 NFL regular season start?
The 2025 NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday, September 4, with a Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles matchup on NBC and Peacock. Check out the full schedule for Week 1 of the NFL season below.
2025 NFL Week 1 Schedule:
*All times are listed as ET
Thursday, Sept. 4:
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC and Peacock
Friday, Sept. 5:
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m., YouTube (in São Paulo)
Sunday, Sept. 7:
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC and Peacock
Monday, Sept. 8:
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., ABC
2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:
*All times are listed as ET
Thurs. Sept. 4 (NFL Kickoff): Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Sun. Sept. 7 (Week 1): Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Sun. Sept. 14 (Week 2): Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
Sun. Sept. 21 (Week 3): Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants
Sun. Sept. 28 (Week 4): Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys
Sun. Oct. 5 (Week 5): New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Sun. Oct. 12 (Week 6): Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Sun. Oct. 19 (Week 7): Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers
Sun. Oct. 26 (Week 8): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun. Nov. 2 (Week 9): Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers
Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles
Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams
Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders
Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys
Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins
Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD
Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD
