 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens LS Nick Moore announces a four-year contract extension

  
Published January 2, 2026 07:12 PM

Ravens long snapper Nick Moore announced Friday that he has signed a four-year contract extension.

According to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner, Moore said during an appearance on the Ryan Ripken Show that he finalized the deal Friday afternoon. Moore was scheduled to become a free agent in March.

“I’m not leaving, boys,” Moore said on the show. “Four-year extension for the kid. I’ll be here until I’m an old man, I guess.”

Moore entered the NFL with the Saints in 2019 but went on the non-football injury list. In 2020, he joined the Ravens’ practice squad and made his NFL debut that season by playing one game.

He took over the job in 2021 and made second-team All-Pro in 2022. Moore missed the 2023 season with a torn Achilles

The Ravens have already recently signed defensive lineman John Jenkins, nose tackle Travis Jones and tight end Mark Andrews to extensions.