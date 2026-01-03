Ravens LS Nick Moore announces a four-year contract extension

Ravens long snapper Nick Moore announced Friday that he has signed a four-year contract extension.

According to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner, Moore said during an appearance on the Ryan Ripken Show that he finalized the deal Friday afternoon. Moore was scheduled to become a free agent in March.

“I’m not leaving, boys,” Moore said on the show. “Four-year extension for the kid. I’ll be here until I’m an old man, I guess.”

Moore entered the NFL with the Saints in 2019 but went on the non-football injury list. In 2020, he joined the Ravens’ practice squad and made his NFL debut that season by playing one game.

He took over the job in 2021 and made second-team All-Pro in 2022. Moore missed the 2023 season with a torn Achilles

The Ravens have already recently signed defensive lineman John Jenkins, nose tackle Travis Jones and tight end Mark Andrews to extensions.