Chargers NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Los Angeles Chargers’ draft picks for every round

The Jim Harbaugh era is underway in Los Angeles. Just weeks after leading the University of Michigan to a national title in January, Harbaugh was named head coach of the Chargers as he returns to the NFL for the first time in 10 years.

The Chargers made the playoffs in 2022 and had high hopes heading into 2023 before a disastrous season. Head coach Brandon Staley was fired in December after a 42-point loss against the Raiders as the Chargers finished with a 5-12 record.

QB Justin Herbert missed the final four games of last season (finger surgery). Herbert, who is now entering his fifth season in the NFL, has a 30-32 career record in the regular season and lost his only playoff game in the 2022 season.

The Chargers have nine picks in this year’s draft, including five in the first four rounds. Their first pick comes in at No. 5, the team’s first top-five pick since getting Joey Bosa third overall in 2016. The team needs to get a top wide receiver for Herbert, especially after losing both Keenan Allen (traded to CHI) and Mike Williams (signed with NYJ) this offseason.

Los Angeles Chargers 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 5

Round 2: No. 37

Round 3: No. 69

Round 4: No. 105

Round 4: No. 110 (from CHI)

Round 5: No. 140

Round 6: No. 181

Round 7: No. 225

Round 7: No. 253 (Compensatory)

