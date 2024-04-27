Jim Harbaugh, Junior Colson will be reunited with the Chargers

Former Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson said earlier this month that he thought former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh would select several Wolverines in the NFL Draft.

The count is up to one. The Chargers took linebacker Junior Colson in the third round with the 69th overall pick.

Colson played in 43 games for the Wolverines over the last three seasons and was a key part of a defense that helped Michigan to three straight playoff appearances. He had 95 tackles and two tackles for loss while helping the team win the national title last season.

There have now been four Michigan players drafted. Eighteen members of the team, including Wilson, were at the Scouting Combine so there will likely be more coming before things wrap up on Saturday.