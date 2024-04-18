Broncos NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Denver’s draft picks for every round

After finishing with a losing record in back-to-back seasons with Russell Wilson at quarterback, the Broncos released Wilson in March and will go in a new direction in 2024.

Denver’s first pick in this year’s draft is currently No. 12, although HC Sean Payton said the Broncos could trade up to select a quarterback. Currently, the only QBs on the roster are Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci.

The beginning of the Sean Payton era in Denver got off to a tough start last year. The Broncos opened the season 1-5 and went on to finish 8-9 as Denver missed the playoffs for an eighth straight season. The Broncos have not reached the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning at QB.

Denver does not have a second-round pick this year. That pick was traded to the Saints in part of the deal to hire Payton as head coach last year.

Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 12

Round 3: No. 76

Round 4: No. 121 (from MIA)

Round 5: No. 136 (from CAR through CLE)

Round 5: No. 145 (from NYJ)

Round 5: No. 147

Round 6: No. 203 (from HOU through CLE)

Round 6: No. 207 (from SF)

