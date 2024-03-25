Sean Payton: Broncos could realistically trade up, Cardinals are in a good place

Sean Payton is making no secret that the Broncos would consider trading up to the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Payton told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the Broncos have a “realistic” possibility of trading up from No. 12, and he added that Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort is in a good place because Arizona currently owns the No. 4 pick.

“It’s good to be Monti right now,” Payton said.

How much would it cost the Broncos to move up from No. 12 to No. 3? If it’s comparable to what the 49ers spent to move up from No. 12 to No. 4 in 2021, that would mean the Broncos are giving up No. 12 this year, their first- and third-round picks in 2025 and their first-round pick in 2026.

That move didn’t work out for the 49ers with Trey Lance, but if Payton thinks there are four franchise quarterbacks in this draft, and all four of them will be gone by the time the Broncos pick at No. 12, then he might be willing to send all that draft capital to Arizona.

For now, Payton said, Jarrett Stidham is in the driver’s seat for the Broncos’ starting quarterback job, and a veteran could be acquired as well. With the draft one month away, though, it sounds like Payton hopes he can draft a quarterback who will be with him for the rest of his time in Denver.